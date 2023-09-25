Soccer

Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Names Two Teams That Wanted To Sign Blues Striker This Summer

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Chelsea Coach Mauricio Pochettino
Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has said both AC Milan and West Ham United wanted to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja in the summer transfer window.

Broja, 22, turned heads with his performances during a loan spell away at Southampton in the 2021-22 season. He did not break any scoring records, but led by example in terms of commitment and imagination. Over the course of the campaign, Broja appeared in 38 games for the Saints, scoring nine times and claiming an assist.

Fabrizio Romano Claims Milan & West Ham Wanted Chelsea’s Broja

Writing for the Daily Briefing column, Romano explained Broja’s situation over the summer transfer window. The Italian said that three teams — AC Milan, West Ham United, and an unnamed club — wanted to secure Broja’s services during the summer window. The Pensioners, who have complete faith in the forward, turned all those advances down.

Romano revealed (via Caught Offside):

We saw Armando Broja return to the squad after injury and he could have an important role to play this season.

There were verbal approaches from AC Milan, West Ham, and one more club this summer for Broja. But Chelsea decided not to entertain those proposals as they wanted to trust Armando, with the board and Pochettino on the same page.”

Broja Could Bring Directness To Chelsea’s Attack

It is safe to say that Chelsea have not had it easy lately. Many expected Mauricio Pochettino to turn the club’s fortunes around when he joined the club this summer, but the Argentine is yet to find his footing in west London. Since the start of the 2023-24 Premier League season, the Blues have only picked up five points from six matches, losing thrice, drawing twice, and winning just once. The Blues, who are 14th in the league standings at the moment, have only scored five goals in those games, which is poor considering the exceptional players they have at their disposal.

Chelsea could use a goalscorer who is more traditional in nature, someone who takes on defenders head-on. Broja, who has recently recovered from an injury, fits the profile perfectly. He could put pressure on the center-backs, allowing the likes of Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk to burst through the wings. It will be interesting to see how the Albanian fares when he is fully integrated into Pochettino’s system.

