Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Chelsea are interested in signing a goalkeeper in the summer transfer window. He, however, played down their links with 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez, saying the goalkeeper was solely focused on Aston Villa.

Chelsea Looking To Sign A Goalkeeper, Claims Fabrizio Romano

With Kepa Arrizabalaga out on loan and Edouard Mendy leaving permanently last summer, Chelsea started the 2023-24 season with Robert Sanchez and Djorde Petrovic as their top two goalkeepers. While both goalkeepers produced a few notable performances, they have seemingly not been as consistent as Mauricio Pochettino would have liked. As a result, they have been added to a provisional transfer list, with the club now open to signing an upgrade in the summer transfer window.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez has become one of the most sought-after goalkeepers in the Premier League over the last couple of years, with many teams showing interest in signing him. According to reports, Chelsea are the latest club to showcase their admiration for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, but Romano is not convinced.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, the Italian journalist claimed that while Chelsea were indeed looking for a new goalkeeper, they had not made a move on Martinez.

He revealed:

“Chelsea are also attentive to the goalkeepers market, from what I heard, and I’m aware there have been reports about another former Arsenal player as Emi Martinez has been linked with the Blues after his superb form for Aston Villa.

“At the moment, Martinez is fully focused on Villa and loves being at the club. We will see what Chelsea decides to do, but it’s not something concrete at this stage.”

Opinion: Emi Martinez May Stay Put For One More Season

Under the tutelage of Unai Emery, Aston Villa have been enjoying a sensational Premier League campaign. Fourth-placed Villa have garnered 67 points from 36 matches in the English top flight and are sitting four points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Even if they lose to Liverpool in their Premier League clash on Monday (May 13), they only need to match Spurs’ result on Matchday 38 to book a place in next year’s UEFA Champions League.

Having played a crucial role in taking the Villans to the UEFA Champions League, Martinez may not want to miss playing in the competition. The ex-Arsenal goalkeeper feels at home at Villa Park and could reject the riches Chelsea may be prepared to throw at him this summer.

Martinez, 31, has played 33 Premier League games for Villa this season, keeping nine clean sheets and conceding 45 goals. His contract with the club expires in June 2027.