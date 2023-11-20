Soccer

"There are some who haven't even managed that in training" – Thierry Henry Heaps Praise On Kylian Mbappe Following PSG Star's Milestone-Reaching Performance Against Gibraltar

Sushan Chakraborty
Arsenal icon Thierry Henry has lauded France superstar Kylian Mbappe after the attacker reached the 300-goal milestone in the routing of Gibraltar in the 2024 European Championship qualifier on Saturday (November 18).

Kylian Mbappe Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi After Stunning Hat-Trick Against Gibraltar

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Mbappe scored thrice and claimed three assists as France picked up a massive 14-0 victory over the underdogs. The victory extended Les Bleus’ winning run in the qualifiers to seven matches and took Mbappe’s career goal tally to 300. Aged 24 years and 333 days, the PSG superstar touched the milestone sooner than the two greatest players of this generation, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Thierry Henry Believes Sky Is The Limit For Mbappe

After seeing his countryman reach the coveted 300-goal milestone in soccer, Henry showered praises on him, lauding him for his “unbelievable” achievements.

Henry, who is currently coaching France’s U-21 side, said (via The Daily Mail):

What this kid is doing is really out of this world. It’s just unbelievable.

Over the years, Mbappe has been likened to one of the greatest French players of all time, Henry. Both got their start at France’s Clairefontaine academy, played as a left-winger for AS Monaco, won the Ligue 1 title in their teens, and even won the FIFA World Cup early in their careers.

Henry added about Mbappe:

He´s a goalscorer, he delivers assists, he knows how to do everything.

Of course, there´s room for improvement, but that´s not the point.

Mbappe has also been compared with Pele, who presumably scored over 1000 goals. When asked whether the 24-year-old could also score 1000 goals, Henry said:

It’s up for him to decide.

He´s a guy who breathes soccer, who prepares himself well, who doesn´t do everything and anything, his professionalism and desire to play are always there.

Emphasizing the gravity of scoring 300 career goals, Henry added:

300 goals? There are some who haven´t even managed that in training.

Mbappe has now scored 46 goals and claimed 29 assists in 74 games for France across competitions. He needs five more goals to touch Henry’s tally and 10 more to level it with the country’s all-time leading scorer Olivier Giroud.

