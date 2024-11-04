The Saints have fired head coach Dennis Allen after a 2-7 start to the 2024 season

The 2024 season has spiraled out of control for the New Orleans Saints. To begin the year, the team was 2-0 and scored 40+ points in each of their first two games. However, it’s been all downhill for the Saints since then. New Orleans has lost seven games in a row and is now 2-7 this season.

Against the Panthers in Week 9, the Saints lost 23-22 and that was the final straw for head coach Dennis Allen. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Dennis Allen has been fired by New Orleans. He finished 18-25 in three seasons with the Saints. Special teams coach Darren Rizzi has been named the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

This was not the first time that Dennis Allen was fired as a head coach in the NFL. Allen was hired in 2012 by the Raiders to be the head coach and he lasted just three years. He was fired after a 0-4 start to the 2014 season. After his time with the Raiders, Allen landed the job as defensive coordinator of the Saints. He held that position for seven years before head coach Sean Payton left after the 2021 season. Dennis Allen was a clear choice to replace Payton as head coach. Ahead of the 2022 season, Allen was hired as head coach of the Saints.

In his first year as head coach in New Orleans, the team went 7-10 and missed the playoffs. New Orleans went 9-8 in 2023 but that was not enough to make the postseason. After a 2-7 start to the 2024 season, the Saints are moving on from Dennis Allen. A loss to Bryce Young and the Panthers was enough for the Panthers to part ways with Allen. New Orleans still has eight games left in 2024. Special teams coach Darren Rizzi has been named the interim head coach. Not how the Saints expected their 2024 season to go.