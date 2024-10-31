Saints’ Derek Carr is expected to make his return in Week 9 vs. the Panthers

In their first two games of the 2024 season, the Saints started 2-0. They scored 44+ points in each of those contests and their offense was thriving. Since then, New Orleans has lost six straight and has fallen to 2-6. During their current losing streak, the Saints lost starting QB Derek Carr in Week 5 to an oblique injury.

He’s missed their last three games in which the team is averaging just (15.0) points. Rookie QB Spencer Rattler has made all three starts while Carr has been out. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Derek Carr is on track to return for the Saints in Week 9 vs. the Carolina Panthers. New Orleans desperately needs Carr to turn their season around if they want any chance to make the postseason.

Saints’ Derek Carr, who’s 5-0 in career vs. Carolina, expected to return against Panthers: “When I get back, I’m going to be a psychopath”https://t.co/0897LpYYIg pic.twitter.com/qE1mkQfrK0 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 31, 2024



Veteran QB Derek Carr is in his 11th professional season and his second with the Saints. Carr started all 17 games in 2023 for New Orleans and went 9-8. That was not enough for the Saints to make the postseason. The 32-year-old led the team to a 2-0 start in 2024 but it’s been all downhill since then. Carr and the Saints lost three straight after the hot start to the year. During a 26-13 loss to the Chiefs, Carr suffered an oblique injury.

He had to miss the next three games for New Orleans. Rookie QB Spencer Rattler started all three of those games and the Saints’ losing streak has piled to six. Luckily, Carr is on track to return for the Saints in Week 9 vs. the Panthers. Derek Carr is 5-0 in his career vs. Carolina. That includes two wins with the Raiders and three with the Saints. In the first game of the 2024 season, the Saints beat the Panthers 47-10 at home. Carr had three passing touchdowns in Week 1 vs. Carolina. The Saints have one offensive touchdown in their last three games. They’re in desperate need of a boost at QB and Derek Carr can provide that.