NBA

Veteran SF Gordan Hayward has announced his retirement from the NBA

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Gordon Hayward pic
Gordon Hayward pic

After 14 seasons in the NBA, SF Gordan Hayward is calling it a career. The 34-year-old started the 2023-24 season with Charlotte before he was traded to the Thunder. Hayward started all 25 games he played for Charlotte but was used sparingly by OKC. The veteran played just (17.2) minutes per game with the Thunder. 

Today, Hayward went on social media and announced that he is retiring from the NBA. The one-time all-star played for four teams over his 14 seasons. Now, Hayward gets to enjoy the next chapter of his life away from basketball. He finishes his career averaging (15.2) points, (4.4) rebounds, and (3.5) assists per game.

Gordon Hayward has announced his retirement from the NBA


Before his time in the NBA, Gordon Hayward played two seasons collegiately at Butler. He’s most famously known for his last-second buzzer-beater that almost went in during the 2010 national championship vs. Duke. That was Hayward’s sophomore season and his last at Butler. Hayward was the ninth pick in the 2010 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz. He spent the first seven seasons of his career in Utah where he averaged (15.7) points, (4.2) rebounds, (3.4) assists, and (1.0) steals per game. Hayward’s final season with Utah was his 2016-17 campaign where he averaged a career-high (21.9) points and was selected to his first and only all-star team.

The following season, Hayward signed with the Boston Celtics. However, his career with the Celtics started horribly. In the first game of the 2017-18 season, Hayward suffered a gruesome leg injury and missed the rest of the season. The veteran played 72 games for Boston in 2018-19 but he was still clearly not the same player he used to be. He did not let that injury define his career and Hayward went on to play another six seasons. In 2020-21 with the Hornets, Hayward averaged (19.6) points per game and made 44 starts. Hayward started the 2023-24 season with Charlotte but they traded him to the Thunder. That put Hayward on a talented team where there was no room for him in the rotation. Not how the veteran envisioned his career-ending but Hayward was ready to call it quits.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Gordon Hayward pic
NBA

LATEST Veteran SF Gordan Hayward has announced his retirement from the NBA

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 01 2024
Precious Achiuwa Knicks pic
NBA
Precious Achiuwa is signing a one-year, $6 million contract to stay with the New York Knicks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 31 2024

In 2023-24, the New York Knicks went 50-32. Their first time with at least 50 wins since 2012-13. Throughout the season, the team had to deal with injuries and that…

Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant pic
NBA
The Portland Trail Blazers could trade Anfernee Simons or Jerami Grant ahead of training camp
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 30 2024

In 2023-24, the Trail Blazers finished 21-61. Tied for their worst record in franchise history. Portland has had the same record in two other seasons (1972-73 & 2005-06). It was…

Jayson Tatum Team USA pic
NBA
After not playing vs. Serbia, Steve Kerr said Jayson Tatum will play Wednesday vs. South Sudan
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 29 2024
Killian Hayes Pistons pic
NBA
Former lottery pick Killian Hayes is signing a one-year contract with the Brooklyn Nets
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 26 2024
Lauri Markkanen Jazz pic
NBA
Warriors are ‘firmly in the drivers seat’ if the Jazz are willing to trade Lauri Markkanen
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 25 2024
Cameron Johnson Nets pic
NBA
Multiple teams are reportedly interested in trading for Brooklyn’s Cameron Johnson
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 25 2024
Arrow to top