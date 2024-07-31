NBA

Precious Achiuwa is signing a one-year, $6 million contract to stay with the New York Knicks

In 2023-24, the New York Knicks went 50-32. Their first time with at least 50 wins since 2012-13. Throughout the season, the team had to deal with injuries and that carried into the postseason. Eventually, the Knicks lost in the Eastern Conference semi-finals to the Pacers. 

This offseason, the team made a trade with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Mikal Bridges. The Knicks have added talent to their roster but they did lose a key starter from the 2023-24 season. Isaiah Hartenstein signed in free agency with the Thunder. Leaving Mitchell Robinson as the presumed starting center. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Knicks are signing Precious Achiuwa to a one-year, $6 million deal. He’ll be a key addition to the team’s frontcourt rotation.

The Knicks signed Precious Achiuwa to a one-year deal for the 2024-25 season


While the Knicks have a top-three team in the East heading into next season, there is one glaring issue on their roster. It’s the depth they have in the frontcourt. New York started the 2023-24 season with Mitchell Robinson as their starting center. However, he suffered an ankle injury early in the year and missed 5o consecutive games. During that time, the team had Isaiah Hartenstein come off the bench and start. Hartenstein left in free agency this offseason and the Knicks will be relying on Robinson again as their starting center.

Additionally, the team has PF/C Precious Achiuwa who started 18 of his 49 games for the Knicks last season. Achiuwa was traded along with O.G., Anunuby from the Raptors to the Knicks. In 49 games for New York in 2023-24, Achiuwa averaged (7.6) points, (7.2) rebounds, and (1.1) blocks per game. The 24-year-old is on the smaller side for a center at six-foot-eight but Achiuwa does have a seven-and-a-half-foot wingspan.


New York has plenty of talent at point guard through power forward but they are not as strong as center. Last season, Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa combined to average (13.2) points per game. The NBA is becoming a league where you need five players who can space the floor. Head coach Tom Thibodeau cannot confidently do that when Robinson and Achiuwa are on the court. Both players are much more effective near the rim and struggle to shoot the ball with efficiency. We’ll see if center is a problem for the Knicks once the 2024-25 season starts this fall.

