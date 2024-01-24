Basketball

The New York Knicks are 10-2 since trading for O.G. Anunoby and are now 27-17 this season

Zach Wolpin
After a second-round exit in the playoffs last season, the Knicks did not make any significant changes to their roster this offseason. Through 32 games, the Knicks had a 17-15 record. The team was struggling to win games consistently and they needed something to change. That is why New York traded R.J. Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Raptors in exchange for SF O.G. Anunoby. 

This move by the Knicks received heavy scrutiny at first, but it’s proved to be a massive trade for their team. In the 12 games Anunoby has played so far, New York is 10-2. The team is starting to flourish with the 26-year-old in the starting lineup. He is a much better for the Knicks at SF than Barrett ever was. Anunoby compliments the offensive-minded players like Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.

Trading for O.G. Anunoby has proved to be rewarding for the New York Knicks


When the Knicks initially made the trade for O.G. Anunoby, some questioned how he would fit into New York’s starting lineup. The questions have quickly been answered with the team success of the Knicks in his 12 games with the team. They are 10-2 with Anunoby and want to keep the momentum rolling. He is averaging (14.5) points, (5.2) rebounds, (1.3) assists, (1.4) steals, and (1.3) blocks per game. Anunoby can be a defensive-minded player first and allows his teammates to be the primary scorers.

New York needed a primary defender who could be a lockdown player. They did not have that with R.J. Barrett at SF but they certainly have it now with O.G., Anunoby. He led the NBA in steals (1.9) last season and also earned All-Defensive first-team honors. The Knicks knew what kind of player they were getting when they traded for Anunoby. Their trade with the Raptors has already proved to be a successful one for the Knicks.


One player who’s been thriving with Anunoby on the team is PG Jalen Brunson. He’s scored 30+ points in seven of his last twelve games, including the last five in a row. Brunson has also had seven or more assists in each of his last five games played. New York is starting to build an identity as a team and is playing well. We’ll have to wait and see just how far this Knicks roster can make it in the 2023-24 playoffs.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
