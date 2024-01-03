NBA

NBA Insiders say the Knicks want another ‘significant player’ even after trading for O.G. Anunoby

Zach Wolpin
Through 33 games in the 2023-24 season, the Knicks are 18-15. They won their last contest 112-106 vs. Minnesota on Monday night. After the success they had last season, the Knicks are eager to go even further this year. Recently, the Knicks made a trade and sent away two of their key offensive players. 

New York traded R.J. Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Raptors in exchange for O.G. Anunoby. It’s an interesting move that has seen a fair share of scrutiny. The Knicks were having a lot of success this season and some questioned why they would change it around. However, it’s a move the team thinks can help take them to the next level and they might not be finished. League sources have noted that the Knicks could be interested in trading for another “significant player” before the deadline.

Who is another player the Knicks could trade for that seriously improves their roster?


Ian Begley of SNY reported that the Knicks might not be done making a splash move this season. Just a few days ago, the team traded for O.G. Anunoby who was previously with the Raptors. New York had to give up two key role players to acquire Anunoby, but the team was willing to do it. They are tired of falling short in the postseason and Anunoby has championship DNA. He was on Toronto’s roster that won the 2019 NBA Finals.

However, Begley noted that the Knicks are interested in adding another “significant player” to their roster this season. Shams Charania of The Athletic noted the team still has an interest in adding Karl-Anthony Towns from the Timberwolves. That might be unlikely to happen with the success that Minnesota is having this season. They are first in the Western Conference at 24-8 in 2023-24. There is no reason for the Timberwolves to trade Towns when the team is thriving.


The Knicks might have to turn their attention elsewhere and look around the league for another trade candidate. New York has time until the trade deadline on February 8th.  They’ll use the games in between then as a test to see if they do want to make another big-time trade. Their GM Leon Rose has eight tradeable first-round picks at his disposal and the Knicks could use them to make a splash move. We’ll have to wait and see what happens over the next month.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
