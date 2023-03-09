The Minnesota Vikings Will Possibly Cut Adam Thielen

In a surprising move, the Minnesota Vikings are reportedly considering the possibility of releasing wide receiver Adam Thielen.

There’s a real possibility that the Vikings and Adam Thielen will part ways in the coming days, allowing the two-time Pro-Bowl WR to become a free agent, per sources. The two sides will talk in coming days, but his time in Minnesota could be coming to an end. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2023

This news is tough to swallow throughout the NFL community, as Thielen has been a key player for the Vikings for several seasons.

Thielen has been a standout performer for the Vikings since joining the team in 2014 as an undrafted free agent. He quickly established himself as a reliable target for quarterback Kirk Cousins, and has since become one of the most consistent receivers in the league.

The 2017 and 2018 seasons were by far his being a second team All-Pro in 2017 and getting Pro Bowl nods in back-to-back seasons. Last season, Thielen had a down year as his age has likely caught up to him in some degree. Thielen played in all 17 games catching 70 passes for 716 yards and 6 TDs.

The decision to release Thielen would undoubtedly be a difficult one for the Vikings. The wide receiver has been a fan favorite and a key member of the team for several seasons. He has also been a leader in the locker room, and his work ethic and dedication have been an inspiration to his teammates.

At this point, it is unclear whether the Vikings will actually go through with releasing Thielen. The team may try to negotiate a contract restructuring to keep him in Minnesota. Alternatively, they may decide that the financial benefits of releasing him outweigh the loss of a key player.

Whatever the outcome, the potential release of Adam Thielen is sure to be a topic of conversation among NFL fans in the coming days and weeks. With the start of the new league year just around the corner, the Vikings will need to make a decision soon about the future of one of their most talented players.

With the potential loss of Thielen, the Vikings might still be betting favorites to win the NFC North according to Minnesota sportsbooks. The Vikings do have capable receivers other than Thielen like KJ Osborn and standout receiver Justin Jefferson.