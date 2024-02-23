Soccer

The Five Most Famous FIFA YouTubers | Ranking The Best Content Creators

Ben Horlock
Who are the five most famous FIFA YouTubers of all-time? The sports video gaming franchise and social media platform has gone on to make a number of online stars over the years.

Keen FIFA fanatics have made hugely successful careers for themselves via YouTube. The sheer number of subscribers and followers they can generate is quite staggering.

Whether it be their natural talent for playing FIFA, humorous commentary or explosive rants, these guys keep their fans glued to their screens.

So, let’s take a closer look at the five most famous YouTubers of all-time.

The Five Most Famous FIFA YouTubers

5. Spencer FC

If you’re one of the 1.95 million subscribers to Spencer FC, you will know all about his FIFA exploits on YouTube. Originally, this is what propelled him to social media stardom.

Nowadays, most of his efforts are focused on YouTube soccer team Hashtag United. He was also the creator and founder of the Wembley Cup.

In 2023, he co-commentated on the Sidemen charity match. Although FIFA is perhaps not his main venture, Spencer FC is still an influential figure online.

4. Pieface23

Former McDonald’s worker-turned FIFA YouTube sensation Pieface23 has proved to be quite the inspiration to aspiring online gamers.

He also finished 5th in the British reality TV series Big Brother in 2015. Pieface23 took the leap from normal job to full time gaming and has made quite the career for himself – generating over 600k subscribers.

It really doesn’t matter about a FIFA YouTubers background. If you’re good enough, you’ll make it to the big time.

3. Danny Aarons

With 1.68 million subscribers, Danny Aarons has proven to be one of the most popular and famous FIFA YouTube stars. He burst onto the scene just six years ago.

If you enjoy over the top rants and gamers demonstrating their high levels of frustrations, subscribing to his channel is a necessity.

Check out the video below where he lets his Tinder matches select his FIFA 23 team.

2. W2S (Wroetoshaw)

He’s wacky, he’s unique and he’s very energetic. UK-based FIFA YouTuber Wroetoshaw takes our runner-up spot. The amount of effort he puts into his videos is simply unmatched.

To date, Wroetoshaw boasts 16.3m subscribers and he is definitely an icon amongst FIFA fanatics from across the globe.

The realisation of getting Pele and both Ronaldo’s on his FIFA 18 pack opening is worthy of an Academy Award.

1. KSI

The most famous FIFA YouTuber of all-time is of course, KSI. The British internet personality and now pro-boxer is a legend amongst FIFA fans.

His main YouTube channel has 24.1 million subscribers. KSI really wouldn’t be where he is today without the hugely successful sports video game franchise.

Check out this throwback to him playing FIFA 97. Fair to say, he wasn’t it’s greatest fan!

Ben Horlock

Ben Horlock is a sports news writer who holds a degree in sports journalism (BA Hons) from Southampton Solent University. Ben has been published across a wide variety of news outlets and websites including HITC, 90min, GiveMeSport, Betfair and Zoo Magazine. As well, Ben has worked in social media for four years in the sports gambling industry. For his sins, Ben is a QPR fan and is a keen follower of all the major European football leagues.
Ben Horlock

Arrow to top