NFL

Tennessee Titans Release Offensive Tackle Taylor Lewan

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Lewan
Lewan

In an unsurprising move, the Tennessee Titans have released veteran offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, according to his podcast with Barstool Sports.

 

Lewan was selected by the Titans in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He had been a mainstay on the team’s offensive line for the past nine seasons. He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and widely regarded as one of the best tackles in the league.

However, Lewan’s performance had noticeably declined in recent years. He had been dealing with injuries that limited his playing time. The 31-year-old had also been the subject of criticism for his behavior off the field, including a suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

The move leaves a significant hole on the Titans offensive line, which will need to be addressed in the upcoming NFL Draft or through free agency. The team will also save over $15 million in salary cap space by releasing Lewan.

https://cdn.vox-cdn.com/thumbor/WJJUBuUFL3hHxnHMBMVY4lHfYqc=/0x0:4985x3323/1200x800/filters:focal(2387x445:3183x1241)/cdn.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_image/image/71442569/1427619468.0.jpg
Robert Woods

The team also released wide receiver Robert Woods freeing up about $12 million in cap space. The Titans are also thin at that position as well. A veteran like Woods would instantly receive interest around the league at a cheaper price than before.

It remains to be seen where Lewan will land next, but he is sure to draw interest from other NFL teams in need of offensive line help. In the meantime, the Titans will begin the process of rebuilding their offensive line without one of their most recognizable faces.

With the Jacksonville Jaguars ascending, the Titans do not seem to be betting favorites to win the AFC South next season according to Tennessee sports-books. If they improve at the areas of need then they might have a chance to compete for the division title.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Lewan
NFL

LATEST Tennessee Titans Release Offensive Tackle Taylor Lewan

Author image Owen Jones  •  4h
brock purdy
NFL
San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy Postpones UCL Repair Surgery
Author image Kyle Curran  •  12h

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has postponed his scheduled elbow surgery. This comes after being told to do so by his doctor due to some further inflammation. Purdy got…

Drew Petzing
NFL
Arizona Cardinals Set To Hire Drew Petzing As New Offensive Coordinator
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 19 2023

New Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is set to make his second hire in as many days, as Cleveland Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing is set to join as…

DeMarcus
NFL
Arizona Cardinals Approach New England Defensive Line Coach DeMarcus Covington
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 17 2023
Aaron Jones Packer
NFL
Aaron Jones Says He Is “Honored” As He Takes Pay Cut To Stay At Green Bay Packers
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 17 2023
Bienemeimy 1
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Edging Closer To Washington Commanders Job
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 17 2023
Travis Kelce SNL
NFL
Travis Kelce To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ Next Month After Super Bowl Win
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 17 2023
Arrow to top