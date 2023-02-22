Tennessee Titans Release Offensive Tackle Taylor Lewan

In an unsurprising move, the Tennessee Titans have released veteran offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, according to his podcast with Barstool Sports.

🚨BREAKING🚨 The Tennessee Titans are releasing the boy, Taylor Lewan After 9 years in the two-tone blue and being a pivotal piece in turning things around in a Tennessee, the great ride has come to an end for the 3x Pro Bowler. — Bussin’ With The Boys (@BussinWTB) February 22, 2023

Lewan was selected by the Titans in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He had been a mainstay on the team’s offensive line for the past nine seasons. He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and widely regarded as one of the best tackles in the league.

However, Lewan’s performance had noticeably declined in recent years. He had been dealing with injuries that limited his playing time. The 31-year-old had also been the subject of criticism for his behavior off the field, including a suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

The move leaves a significant hole on the Titans offensive line, which will need to be addressed in the upcoming NFL Draft or through free agency. The team will also save over $15 million in salary cap space by releasing Lewan.

The team also released wide receiver Robert Woods freeing up about $12 million in cap space. The Titans are also thin at that position as well. A veteran like Woods would instantly receive interest around the league at a cheaper price than before.

It remains to be seen where Lewan will land next, but he is sure to draw interest from other NFL teams in need of offensive line help. In the meantime, the Titans will begin the process of rebuilding their offensive line without one of their most recognizable faces.

With the Jacksonville Jaguars ascending, the Titans do not seem to be betting favorites to win the AFC South next season according to Tennessee sports-books. If they improve at the areas of need then they might have a chance to compete for the division title.