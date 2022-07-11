Erik ten Hag confirms Harry Maguire to retain Manchester United captaincy next season

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has confirmed that current club captain Harry Maguire will retain the armband heading into next season amid speculation about a change at Old Trafford.

Speaking ahead of United’s opening pre-season fixture in Bangkok, Thailand against Liverpool, ten Hag confirmed that the number five would retain his captaincy at the club for next season.

“Harry Maguire is the captain. I have to get to know all the players, but he’s an established captain and he’s achieved a lot of success.”

Maguire’s £80m move from Leicester City to Manchester United in 2019 has become one of the most scrutinised transfers of all time since its completion in a bumpy ride for the 29-year-old.

Harry Maguire out for individual training due to an injury. #MUTOUR2022 pic.twitter.com/YCbPycL0gG — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) July 11, 2022

There was speculation regarding the role of captain at Manchester United following ten Hag’s appointment and many expected the armband to be handed to either Bruno Fernandes or David de Gea.

Cristiano Ronaldo was an obvious candidate but after reports have surfaced claiming the Portuguese striker has requested a move away from the club if a suitable offer is tabled, it looks like that ship has sailed.

Manchester United will play Liverpool tomorrow afternoon in their opening pre-season fixture, with club friendlies against Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, and Atletico Madrid also pencilled in before the start of the Premier League season.