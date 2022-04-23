Templegate Horse Racing Tips | NAP & NB Best Bets for Saturday 23rd April

The horse racing action at Sandown this Saturday switches to the jumpers as we head into the final day of the 2021/22 NH Hunt season. The bet365 Gold Cup is the feature event as last year’s demoted third – Enrilo – will be looking to make amends.



Here’s what leading horse racing tipster – Templegate (from the Sun Newspaper) – is pinpointing as his best two horse racing bets on the day and his other best TV race tips.

Templegate Tips – Saturday 23rd April 2022



Templegate Horse Racing NAP

3.32 Sandown: Kitty’s Light @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Really unlucky not to win this race 12 months ago when Enrilo almost put him down in the run-in as he edged towards victory before being hampered. He was eventually promoted to second place after a Stewards’ enquiry.

He’s back here today again after running great races in the Coral Trophy at Kempton and the Scottish Grand National last time out. Christian Williams is having a stellar season so today could bring hi another win with Kitty’s Light.

Templegate Horse Racing NB

2.45 Leicester: Path Of Thunder @ 11/8 with Bet UK

Had a cracking winter in Dubai where he landed a decent prize in January before stepping up to Grade 2 company here he more than held his own. He came in a solid third place when the drop back to this distance suited him well. This reasonably quick ground should suit the horse and Charlie Appleby has made a fantastic start to the season. Path Of Thunder should go really well.

Templegate Horse Racing Treble

3.00 Sandown: Greaneteen @ 6/4 with Bet UK

Won this race a year ago ahead of one of the biggest names in racing in Altior. He clearly loves the track which he showed when he on the Tingle Creek in emphatic style just before Christmas.

He then chased home Shishkin at Kempton but the testing ground was just a bit too much for him at Leopardstown in February. Comes here relatively fresh after missing both Cheltenham and Aintree and should be at the top of his game.

Other Sandown Best Bets From Templegate on Saturday 23rd April

1.50 Sandown: Whizz Kid @ 5/1 with Bet UK

2.25 Sandown: Mister Fisher @ 7/4 with Bet UK

3.32 Sandown: Kitty’s Light (NAP) @ 9/2 with Bet UK

4.07 Sandown: Scaramanga @ 15/8 with Bet UK

4.40 Sandown: Presentandcounting @ 8/1 with Bet UK

5.15 Sandown: Press Your Luck @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Note: Odds are subject to change

2022 Sandown bet365 Jumps Finale Times and Race Names

Saturday 23rd April 2022

1:50 – bet365 Novices’ Championship Final Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl2 (4yo+) 2m ITV

2:25 – bet365 Oaksey Chase (Grade 2) (For The Menorah Challenge Trophy) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 2m6½f ITV

3:00 – bet365 Celebration Chase (Grade 1) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 1m7½f ITV

3:32 – bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase (Grade 3) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 3m5f ITV

4:07 – bet365 Select Hurdle (Grade 2) (GBB Race) Cl1 (4yo+) 2m5½f RTV

4:40 – bet365 Josh Gifford Novices’ Handicap Chase (GBB Race) Cl2 (5yo+) 2m4f RTV

5:15 – bet365 Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl2 (4yo+ 0-145) 2m4f RTV

