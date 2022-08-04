Alex Telles joins Sevilla on loan from Manchester United

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Manchester United left-back Alex Telles has joined La Liga side Sevilla on a season-long loan who will also cover the player’s wages.

Telles’ departure comes after United signed Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia, with new boss Erik ten Hag keen to use Malacia as a back-up to Luke Shaw instead.

The Brazilian joined the Red Devils in late 2020, and went on to make 50 appearances for the club including four in the Champions League where he scored a stunning volley against Villarreal in the group stages.

To everyone at United: colleagues, staff, fans. I will be supporting and cheering you on all season. Thanks for the moments so far. ❤️Alex Telles. @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/vXBv3PngwF — Alex Telles (@AT13Oficial) August 4, 2022

Manchester United said: “A popular and professional member of the squad, Telles leaves United with everybody’s best wishes for the campaign to come and Reds supporters will be following Sevilla’s results from afar.”

There is no obligation to buy at the end of the loan deal, so Telles will return to Manchester where his contract is due to expire in 2024 but has the option of a further year.

Sevilla are active in the transfer market and are also believed to be in talks with Paris Saint-Germain to sign centre-back Thilo Kehrer.

