Morgan Riddle, American tennis star Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend and social media influencer, recently shared a motivational note written by Fritz after his Wimbledon 2021 loss. The note demonstrates Fritz’s drive and determination to excel in the sport and gives a glimpse into the mindset of the world’s top athletes.

The 25-year-old Fritz, currently ranked No. 10 in the ATP, has consistently shown his prowess on the court. However, it was during the 2021 Wimbledon Championships that he wrote a brutally honest note to himself after losing in the third round.

Riddle shared the note to her 100,000 Instagram followers, which reads: “Nobody in the world is underachieving harder than you, you are so f**king good but 40 in the world get your f**king s**t together.”

Who is Morgan Riddle?

Riddle, who boasts over 200,000 followers on TikTok and nearly 100,000 on Instagram, has been by Fritz’s side for more than two years. Her online presence mainly focuses on fashion, beauty, and travel content, but she has also made it her mission to make tennis more appealing to a younger generation.

Growing up in Minnesota, Riddle was not initially involved in the world of tennis. In fact, she was more focused on theater, speech, and debate. After attending Wagner College in New York City and working in various industries, including real estate and media, she transitioned to social media and influencing as her full-time job.

Recently, Riddle and Fritz appeared in the Netflix series “Break Point,” which offered a behind-the-scenes look at the world of competitive tennis. The show has helped bring more attention to the sport and its athletes.

Fritz Progressing Well Since Writing Note

Despite facing setbacks, Fritz has shown remarkable progress since writing the note in 2021. He has reached the fourth round of the Australian Open and the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2022. As mentioned previously, he is now ranked tenth in the world.

With Riddle’s unwavering support and his own determination, Fritz continues to work towards becoming one of the best tennis players in the world.

