Tennis

Taylor Fritz’s Girlfriend Morgan Riddle Shares Revealing Note Tennis Star Wrote to Himself After Wimbledon Loss

Author image
David Evans
3 min read
taylor fritz morgan riddle
taylor fritz morgan riddle

Morgan Riddle, American tennis star Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend and social media influencer, recently shared a motivational note written by Fritz after his Wimbledon 2021 loss. The note demonstrates Fritz’s drive and determination to excel in the sport and gives a glimpse into the mindset of the world’s top athletes.

Morgan Riddle Shares Taylor Fritz’s Note to Himself After Wimbledon 2021 Loss

The 25-year-old Fritz, currently ranked No. 10 in the ATP, has consistently shown his prowess on the court. However, it was during the 2021 Wimbledon Championships that he wrote a brutally honest note to himself after losing in the third round.

Riddle shared the note to her 100,000 Instagram followers, which reads: “Nobody in the world is underachieving harder than you, you are so f**king good but 40 in the world get your f**king s**t together.”

morgan riddle taylor fritz note
Taylor Fritz’s note to himself following Wimbledon 2021 loss. Source: Instagram/@moorrgs

Who is Morgan Riddle?

morgan riddle 2
Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle. Source: Instagram/@moorrgs

Riddle, who boasts over 200,000 followers on TikTok and nearly 100,000 on Instagram, has been by Fritz’s side for more than two years. Her online presence mainly focuses on fashion, beauty, and travel content, but she has also made it her mission to make tennis more appealing to a younger generation.

Growing up in Minnesota, Riddle was not initially involved in the world of tennis. In fact, she was more focused on theater, speech, and debate. After attending Wagner College in New York City and working in various industries, including real estate and media, she transitioned to social media and influencing as her full-time job.

Recently, Riddle and Fritz appeared in the Netflix series “Break Point,” which offered a behind-the-scenes look at the world of competitive tennis. The show has helped bring more attention to the sport and its athletes.

morgan riddle
Source: Instagram/@moorrgs

Fritz Progressing Well Since Writing Note

Despite facing setbacks, Fritz has shown remarkable progress since writing the note in 2021. He has reached the fourth round of the Australian Open and the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2022. As mentioned previously, he is now ranked tenth in the world.

With Riddle’s unwavering support and his own determination, Fritz continues to work towards becoming one of the best tennis players in the world.

Tennis Betting Guides You May Like

Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans
Author Image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Latest news

View all
Jacopo Berrettini
Tennis

LATEST High Roller Wins $1.85 Million After 460th Ranked Jacopo Berrettini Victory at Barletta Challenger

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Apr 5 2023
Aryna Sabalenka
Tennis
Tennis News: Aryna Sabalenka Advances To Indian Wells Final
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 18 2023

The 2023 Australian Open women’s singles tennis champion Aryna Sabalenka is having an outstanding year. Winning her maiden Grand Slam in January has given her a glow and an even…

Djokovic Ties Nadal Makes Case for Greatest Player Ever
Tennis
Djokovic Ties Nadal, Makes Case for Greatest Player Ever
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 31 2023

Novak Djokovic took another step towards becoming the greatest men’s tennis player of all-time on Sunday. A year after being deported from the country for being unvaccinated, Djokovic dominated in…

Emma Raducanu at Australian Open
Tennis
Emma Raducanu live stream, prediction & free bet for Australian Open 2022 match vs Danka Kovinić
Author image Jamie Wright  •  Jan 19 2022
20200903 uso cm3 4137 s
Tennis
Sorana Cirstea vs Anett Kontaveit Live Streaming Preview and Prediction 
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Nov 10 2021
murray
Tennis
Andy Murray knocked out of Rennes Open after defeat to Roman Safiullin
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Sep 16 2021
Sportslens logo
Tennis
Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev live streaming: Watch US Open 2021 final live online 
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Sep 12 2021
Arrow to top