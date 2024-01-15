Betting

Bet on Australian Open Tennis With $1000 BetOnline Sportsbook Bonus

Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
2 min read
As a new customer, you are entitled to a welcome sportsbook bonus worth up to $1000. This can be used to bet on Australian Open tennis matches throughout January, and beyond.

How to Claim $1000 Sportsbook Bonus With BetOnline

A welcome offer, courtesy of leading US sportsbook BetOnline, allows new customers to unlock up to $1000 in bonuses.

With first round matches already in full swing, this can be used to bet on Australian Open matches right the way through January. There are also 30-plus sports to discover across their sportsbook.

Here’s how to redeem your tennis sportsbook bonus.

Sign Up

Making an account at BetOnline is easy – just click the link below, and fill in the fields when prompted.

Being one of the best offshore sportsbooks on the web, they are able to accept customers from any and everywhere in the USA.

$1000 Bonus For 2024 Australian Open

T&Cs apply, 18+

 Claim Here

Make a First Deposit

BetOnline’s free bet offer works as a 50% match on your first deposit. The maximum is set at $1000, meaning you would need to deposit $2000 to get the highest possible bonus.

However, it still works for lower values, so long as you meet the minimum deposit requirement of $55.

Bet on Australian Open Tennis

Every game at this year’s Australian Open can be accessed using BetOnline. All you need to do is find the ‘tennis’ button using the navigation menu, which will bring up all the major upcoming games.

Select your bet, input your wager amount and place it.

What Markets Are Available to Bet On the Australian Open?

Being one of the best tennis betting sites identified by our research team, there are no shortage of wagering options at BetOnline for the first Grand Slam of the year.

There are options for pre-match and live betting, the most popular being traditional markets such as moneylines, set winners and over/under game spreads. There are also match-time specials and futures to look out for.

If you are in search of some inspiration as to what may transpire in Melbourne this month, you can find our Australian Open picks and outright betting preview.

You can also follow the action as it unfolds using BetOnline’s Australian Open live stream capabilities.

