NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Release Leonard Fournette

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Lenny
Lenny

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are planning to release running back Leonard Fournette when the new league year begins on March 15. 

 

Leonard Fournette joined the Buccaneers in August 2020, after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, his previous team. Despite being a backup to Ronald Jones for most of the 2020 regular season, Fournette stepped up during the playoffs, becoming a vital contributor to the team’s success. He rushed for 448 yards and four touchdowns in the postseason, including a touchdown in the Super Bowl, which the Buccaneers won 31-9 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

So why are the Buccaneers planning to release Fournette now?

There are several factors that might have contributed to the decision. First, Fournette’s salary is a significant consideration. He signed a three year extension after the Super Bowl victory and was slated to be on the last year of that deal this upcoming season.

https://bucswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/08/1414703592.jpg?w=1000&h=600&crop=1
Rachaad White

Second, the Buccaneers have several other talented running backs on their roster, including Rachaad White who was picked in the third round in last year’s NFL draft. White was the starter for a few games in place of Fournette. While Fournette was an important contributor last season, the Buccaneers might feel that they have enough depth at the position to let him go.

While Fournette’s departure might be a loss for the team, the Buccaneers have the talent and depth to overcome it and continue their winning ways. Even though they will make plenty of changes this offseason, they could still be favorites to win the weak NFC South according to Florida sportsbooks.

The Buccaneers’ decision to release Leonard Fournette might come as a surprise to some fans, but it’s a move that makes sense for a couple reasons. The team is looking to free up cap space, has other talented running backs on its roster.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Lenny
NFL

LATEST Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Release Leonard Fournette

Author image Owen Jones  •  33min
Mariota
NFL
Atlanta Falcons Release Marcus Mariota After One Season
Author image Owen Jones  •  4h

The Atlanta Falcons have released quarterback Marcus Mariota after just one season with the team. The Falcons reportedly save about $12 million in cap space, as reported by ESPN’s Adam…

rsz 1459392623
NFL
Buffalo Bills Release Artist Renderings Of New Stadium, No Dome
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  4h

The Buffalo Bills play football in some of the harshest conditions possible. Winters in western New York can be brutal, and the city of Buffalo sits on the frigid shores…

rsz 14540965740
NFL
Bryce Young Is The Favorite To Be #1 Overall Pick In 2023 NFL Draft
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  5h
sam hurd
NFL
Former Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Sam Hurd Released from Prison
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 25 2023
anthony richardson
NFL
NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Is The Anthony Richardson Hype Justified?
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 26 2023
Joseph
NFL
Denver Broncos Hire Vance Joseph As Defensive Coordinator
Author image Owen Jones  •  Feb 23 2023
Arrow to top