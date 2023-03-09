NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Lavonte David To Test Free Agency

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
David
David

Long-time Tampa Bay Buccaneer linebacker Lavonte David is expected to test the free agent market according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport.

 

David has been a stalwart for the Buccaneers since he was drafted in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Over the past nine seasons, he has established himself as one of the best linebackers in the league. He’s earned one Pro Bowl selection and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2013.

Despite his impressive resume, David’s future in Tampa Bay is uncertain. David’s decision to test free agency is sure to attract attention from around the league. Several teams are in need of a reliable linebacker. David’s experience and production make him an attractive option for any team in the market. The Buccaneers will likely face competition from other teams for his services.

https://thepewterplank.com/wp-content/uploads/imagn-images/2017/07/15248251.jpeg

At the same time, the Buccaneers are reportedly eager to keep David in Tampa Bay. Former Head coach Bruce Arians has spoken highly of the linebacker in the past. He called him the “heart and soul” of the defense. The team may try to work out a contract extension to keep David in a Buccaneers uniform.

As the start of the new league year approaches, the Buccaneers will need to make a decision on David’s future. If they are unable to reach an agreement with him, they will have to look for a replacement either through free agency or the draft. The loss of a player of David’s caliber would undoubtedly be a blow to the team’s defense, but the Buccaneers have shown a willingness to make bold moves in pursuit of success.

In a weak NFC South, however, the Bucs might be favorites to win the division according to Florida sportsbooks. Maybe the recent addition of Derek Carr to the New Orleans Saints make them the favorite but time will tell. Losing David on that defense will be hard to replace.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
David
NFL

LATEST Tampa Bay Buccaneers Lavonte David To Test Free Agency

Author image Owen Jones  •  1h
adam thielen
NFL
The Minnesota Vikings Will Possibly Cut Adam Thielen
Author image Owen Jones  •  2h

In a surprising move, the Minnesota Vikings are reportedly considering the possibility of releasing wide receiver Adam Thielen.   There’s a real possibility that the Vikings and Adam Thielen will…

aaron rodgers jets
NFL
New York Jets Super Bowl Odds Crash Thanks to Public Betting on Aaron Rodgers
Author image David Evans  •  14h

The NFL offseason is always full of rumors and speculation, but few have caused as much excitement as the recent chatter about Aaron Rodgers potentially joining the New York Jets….

JaMarr Chases ex girlfriend Ambar Nicole has videos that could ‘end his career
NFL
Ja’Marr Chase’s ex-girlfriend Ambar Nicole has videos that could ‘end his career’
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  17h
NYG
NFL
New York Giants Retain Two Key Offensive Pieces
Author image Owen Jones  •  Mar 7 2023
Lamar
NFL
NFL Round-Up: Jackson, Carr Questions Answered, Giants Keep Their Guys
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 7 2023
Lamar
NFL
Baltimore Ravens Place Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag On Lamar Jackson
Author image Owen Jones  •  Mar 7 2023
Arrow to top