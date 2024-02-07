NBA

Sources say the Brooklyn Nets are not looking to trade Nic Claxton before the deadline

Zach Wolpin
Last season, the Brooklyn Nets lost two superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Since then, the team has struggled to win games consistently. They simply do not have the same talent that other rosters around the league have. Besides Ben Simmons who’s played in just nine games this season, the Nets have no other all-stars on their team. 

Just last week, it was reported that Brooklyn might be making their starting center Nic Claxton available for trade. However, Ian Begley of SNY had the scoop that the Nets are not looking to move Claxton before the deadline. He’s a valued piece of their franchise that has continued to get better each season. For the first time in his career, the 24-year-old is averaging a double-double.

Don’t expect to see the Brooklyn Nets trade Nic Claxton before the deadline on Thursday


With the first pick in the 2nd round of the 2019 NBA Draft, the Nets selected Nic Claxton out of Georgia. He’s been their starting center for the last two seasons and has shown a lot of growth. In 2023-24, Claxton has played and started in 40 games for the Nets. This season he is averaging (12.4) points, (10.4) rebounds, (2.0) assists, and (2.4) blocks per game. There’s no question that Claxton has been one of Brooklyn’s three best players this season.

If the Nets didn’t have Claxton, who knows what their record would be? He’s a relentless rebounder who can swat away just about anyone’s shot. Claxton is top-10 in rebounds, offensive rebounds, and blocks this season. It would be hard for Brooklyn to replace that production if he was not on the court. That is why Ian Begley believes the Nets will not be trading their starting center before the deadline on Thursday. He’s a valued piece of their franchise who will be a free agent this offseason.


Reports say that Brooklyn views Nic Claxton as a long-term piece for their franchise. However, Claxton will be a free agent this offseason and the Nets will need to resign him. Who knows if Claxton will get any other offers around the league? For now, the big man is focused on being an elite rim-protector for the Nets. When the offseason comes around, he can worry about getting a long-term deal from the Nets or moving on to another team.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
