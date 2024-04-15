Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan is no stranger to playing big minutes. He has regularly finished in the top ten in the NBA in minutes played per game throughout his career, having been a workhorse for all three franchises that he has played for in his 15 years in the league.

But this year was on another level, as no player logged more total minutes or played more per game than DeRozan in 2023-24.

DeRozan Led the NBA With 2,984 Minutes Played In 2023-24

DeMar DeRozan played 2,984 total minutes this season, per @statmuse. The MOST minutes by any player in a season in the 2020s. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/91UvaLkPWN — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 15, 2024

He participated in 78 games for the Bulls this year, his most in a single season since 2017-18, his last with the Raptors. During those 78 contests, he played a whopping 37.7 minutes per, which ended up being the highest average in the league. His total of 2,984 minutes is the most of any player during the current decade, and the most since Bradley Beal played 3,028 minutes in 82 games during the 2018-19 NBA season.

While it is no surprise to see DeRozan’s name at the top of the NBA leaderboards when it comes to minutes and usage, one has to think about the wear and tear that so many miles can put on a 34 years old’s body. He is still a productive piece for Chicago and will hold plenty of value on the trade market should the Bulls end up dangling him this summer as has been expected, but a decline in playing time is likely on the horizon, at least in some capacity.

Bulls Hoping To Advance To Play Loser Of 76ers/Heat Matchup

THE EAST PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT IS SET 🔒 📺 Wednesday 4/17 | ESPN

🍿 Heat @ 76ers | 7 ET

🍿 Hawks @ Bulls | 9:30 ET pic.twitter.com/yq63j87RC0 — ESPN (@espn) April 14, 2024

The Bulls will need every ounce of his production in order to keep their hopes alive in the postseason. They are one of the two teams that have qualified for the postseason that finished with a sub-.500 record, though they will be favorites heading into their Play-In game against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

Should they win their 9 vs 10 contest, they will take on the loser of the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat. The best that the Bulls can finish is in the 8th spot in the East, which would set them up for a date with the Boston Celtics in the first round.