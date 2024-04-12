NBA

Duke's Kyle Filipowski and Jared McCain have declared for the 2024 NBA Draft

Zach Wolpin
Now that the college basketball season is officially over, more players are starting to make their plans for next season. Recently, two of the Duke Blue Devils’ top players announced they are taking their talents to the next level. Sophomore Kyle Filipowski and freshman Jared McCain have both declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. 

Filipwoski and McCain were the leading scorers for Duke last season. The Blue Devils made it to the Elite 8 in the NCAA tournament this season but lost to D.J. Burns and the N.C. State Wolfpack. Both Filipowski and McCain are projected to be first-round picks in June. Luckily, Duke is a blueblood in college basketball and they never have to look far to find a top recruit.

Jared McCain and Kyle Filipowski have declared for the 2024 NBA Draft


Let’s start with the player who will likely be the higher pick of the two. That is 20-year-old Kyle Filipowski. He just played his second season with Duke and became a better shooter in year two. As a freshman, Filipowski shot (.282) percent from beyond the arc. However, he worked hard throughout the offseason and developed consistency from beyond the arc. During his 2023-24 campaign, Filipowski shot an impressive (.348) percent from deep. A massive improvement from his first season at Duke. Filipowski started all 72 games over his two-year career with the Blue Devils.

This past season, Filipowski averaged (16.4) points, (8.3) rebounds, (2.8) assists, (1.1) steals, and (1.5) blocks per game. Mock drafts have the seven-footer as a top-15 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Along with Filipowski, Duke’s freshman guard Jared McCain has declared for the NBA Draft. McCain was the second-leading scorer for Duke in 2023-24 with (14.3) points per game. The 20-year-old guard also averaged (5.0) rebounds, and (1.9) assists per game. His elite three-point marksmanship was his best skillset for the Blue Devils in 2023-24.


Jared McCain shot an outstanding (.414) percent from beyond the arc last seen for Duke. He averaged (31.6) minutes and (5.8) threes per game. McCain scored 30 points in the NCAA tournament vs. James Madison. The talented freshman was 8-11 from beyond the arc in that big win. In the Elite 8, McCain scored 32 points but it was in a losing effort to N.C. State. Both Jared McCain and Kyle Filipowski are intriguing prospects for the 2024 NBA Draft in June.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
