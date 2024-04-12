Now that the college basketball season is officially over, more players are starting to make their plans for next season. Recently, two of the Duke Blue Devils’ top players announced they are taking their talents to the next level. Sophomore Kyle Filipowski and freshman Jared McCain have both declared for the 2024 NBA Draft.

Filipwoski and McCain were the leading scorers for Duke last season. The Blue Devils made it to the Elite 8 in the NCAA tournament this season but lost to D.J. Burns and the N.C. State Wolfpack. Both Filipowski and McCain are projected to be first-round picks in June. Luckily, Duke is a blueblood in college basketball and they never have to look far to find a top recruit.

Kyle Filipowski — much like was expected for teammate Jared McCain — has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Both Duke talents will more than likely see their names called in the lottery range. Draft Trajectory = 10’s+ lottery/late lottery pic.twitter.com/iSPnhvPlKd — Ben Sig 🚬 (@sig_50) April 12, 2024



Let’s start with the player who will likely be the higher pick of the two. That is 20-year-old Kyle Filipowski. He just played his second season with Duke and became a better shooter in year two. As a freshman, Filipowski shot (.282) percent from beyond the arc. However, he worked hard throughout the offseason and developed consistency from beyond the arc. During his 2023-24 campaign, Filipowski shot an impressive (.348) percent from deep. A massive improvement from his first season at Duke. Filipowski started all 72 games over his two-year career with the Blue Devils.

This past season, Filipowski averaged (16.4) points, (8.3) rebounds, (2.8) assists, (1.1) steals, and (1.5) blocks per game. Mock drafts have the seven-footer as a top-15 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Along with Filipowski, Duke’s freshman guard Jared McCain has declared for the NBA Draft. McCain was the second-leading scorer for Duke in 2023-24 with (14.3) points per game. The 20-year-old guard also averaged (5.0) rebounds, and (1.9) assists per game. His elite three-point marksmanship was his best skillset for the Blue Devils in 2023-24.

Jared McCain & Kyle Filipowski both entering the draft? 🤔🤔😬😬 — ⚡️D.J.⚡️ (@WXBelk) April 12, 2024



Jared McCain shot an outstanding (.414) percent from beyond the arc last seen for Duke. He averaged (31.6) minutes and (5.8) threes per game. McCain scored 30 points in the NCAA tournament vs. James Madison. The talented freshman was 8-11 from beyond the arc in that big win. In the Elite 8, McCain scored 32 points but it was in a losing effort to N.C. State. Both Jared McCain and Kyle Filipowski are intriguing prospects for the 2024 NBA Draft in June.