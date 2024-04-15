The New York Knicks are entering the 2024 NBA Playoffs as one of the hottest teams in the league. Their late season surge in which they won five straight games elevated them all the way to the #2 spot in the Eastern Conference, and they were able to win 50 games for the first time in over 10 years. And while Jalen Brunson has been plenty of deserved credit, it may be another player that is the true key to their success.

Knicks Won 20 Of 23 Games That Anunoby Played In

This is nuts 🤯 The Knicks are 20-3 with OG in the lineup pic.twitter.com/aplpijKUeS — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 15, 2024

Just before the calendar turned over to 2024, the Knicks made a trade with the Toronto Raptors. The deal brought in wing player OG Anunoby, who would help bolster the defense and bring along 14 points per game on nearly 50% shooting from the field.

And given the record that they had with him on and off of the court, the team sees their play become elevated when he is ready and available.

Immediately following the trade, New York won five straight while integrating Anunoby into the lineup. They lost just two times in the entire month of January, and were 12-2 when the newcomer was on the floor. Unfortunately for he and the team, Anunoby suffered an elbow injury late in the month, and he was forced to miss 18 straight games while he recovered.

New York Awaiting Winner Of Play-In Game

BREAKING: The New York Knicks finish as the No. 2 seed in the East. pic.twitter.com/CDgdkbmFSm — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 14, 2024

The difference in the Knicks’ performance was noticeable. They won four of their first five without him, but went 8-10 during the time that he missed, as it appeared their hot mid-season run may have been fools gold.

Anunoby returned for three games in the middle of March before suffering a flare up in the elbow, but the Knicks were able to win all three contests. Then, in the six games that he was healthy for at the end of the regular season, he helped the Knicks win five of them. Overall, the Knicks have gone 20-3 with Anunoby in the lineup since acquiring him.

The Knicks will certainly be hoping that he stays healthy for the postseason. In moving up to the #2 spot, New York will now play against the winner of the Play-In Tournament game between the 76ers and Heat that will take place on Wednesday night. They are 3-1 against Philadelphia this year and 2-1 against Miami.