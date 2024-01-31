NBA

The Lakers are reportedly interested in three players from the Nets ahead of the trade deadline

Zach Wolpin
At 24-25 this season, the Lakers are ninth in the Western Conference. They are 5-5 in their last 10 played and are on a two-game losing streak. The 2023-24 trade deadline is just over a week away. Los Angeles has had interest in several players around the league to help boost their roster. One who keeps circulating in discussions is Hakws’ all-star SG Dejounte Murray. 

However, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Lakers could be interested in three players from the Nets. He said Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Royce O’Neal are on Los Angeles’ radar. Who would the Lakers have to give up for one or even two of those players from the Nets? We’ll have to see if a deal can be done over the next week.

Will the Nets and Lakers make a trade before the 2023-24 deadline next week?


It’s no secret that the Lakers want to trade for Dejounte Murray. However, it might not be a realistic move for the Lakers as the 2023-24 trade deadline quickly approaches. The Lakers and Hawks have had discussions about a possible trade. Shams Charania reported that these talks have since died down. With the deadline next Thursday, he expects the two teams to be in contact again. if the Lakers cannot get a deal done with the Hawks, Charania said they do have some cheaper options.

He reported that the Lakers have an interest in three players from the Brooklyn Nets. They are Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Royce O’Neale. To start, Finney-Smith has played in 42 games for Brooklyn this season. He’s averaging (9.1) points, (4.8) rebounds, and (1.4) assists. The 30-year-old is in his second season with Brooklyn after being traded from the Mavericks to the Nets last year.


Spencer Dinwiddie was part of the trade from the Mavericks last season and ended up back in Brooklyn. He’s averaging (12.9) points, (3.4) rebounds, and (6.1) assists per game. Dinwiddie has started all 44 games he’s played in this season. He’s been in Brooklyn starting PG this season and has played decently. Finally, there is SF Royce O’Neale. He’s similar to Finney-Smith in the fact they are both solid three-point shooters who can guard multiple positions on defense.

The Lakers might not even end up with a player from the Nets. There have been ideas thrown around that Brooklyn could get involved and make it a three-team trade. Los Angeles wants Dejounte Murray. Brooklyn could have a reunion with D’Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie could head to the Hakws. That trade talks is all speculation and we’ll have to see what happens. All we know is that the Lakers will be in contact with the Nets if they cannot get a deal done for Murray.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
