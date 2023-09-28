College Football

Sons Of Jerry Rice And Deion Sanders Will Face Off On Saturday

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
Much of the excitement and many of the storylines regarding the 2023 college football season have revolved around the Colorado Buffaloes, and rightfully so, given the arrival of Deion Sanders. But there will be another added layer of intrigue for this Saturday’s game against USC, and it has to do with the offspring of two of the greatest players to ever play football.

Sons Of Jerry Rice And Deion Sanders Will Face Off This Weekend

Shedeur Sanders has followed his father into the spotlight. When Deion Sanders made his move from Jackson State to Colorado in the offseason, he brought his family with him in more ways than one. His sons are also now a part of the Buffaloes’ football program, with the eldest being the starting quarterback.

The 2023 season started off well for the young pass thrower. He bust onto the scene with a Heisman-type performance in the team’s Week 1 victory over TCU, and remained in the conversation as they defeated Nebraska and Colorado State. But things changed when Colorado was forced to face a more formidable opponent in the Oregon Ducks, as Sanders threw for just 159 yards and had -34 yards rushing.

But there is another Sanders sibling on the team. Shilo Sanders is Colorado’s starting free safety, and the younger brother is making a name for himself, too. Given that he is on the defensive side of the ball, he’ll be the focus of one of the more interesting matchups on the field on Saturday.

Colorado Faces Second Tough Test This Week

Brenden Rice is the son of Jerry Rice, who is the greatest wide receiver of all time. Brenden plays the same position, and has been as USC since last season. He has been impressive through four games so far this year, especially with his ability to find the end zone. Rice has 12 catches on the year, and 5 of them have been turned into scores.

Interestingly enough, Rice spent the first two years of his college career as a member of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Deion and Jerry had plenty of battles against one another in the NFL, especially during Sanders’ time with the Cowboys. Their sons will meet this Saturday, and USC is currently favored by 21.5 points.

