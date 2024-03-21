NBA

Sixers’ Joel Embiid is in the ‘ramp-up phase’ of his rehab process according to Nick Nurse

Zach Wolpin
With a loss on Wednesday to the Suns, the 76ers are now 38-31 this season. That is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 13 games left. Chances are that Philadelphia will be participating in the play-in tournament. The team has been on a downward spiral with Joel Embiid’s extended absence. 

Embiid has missed the last 22 games in a row for Philly. The big man needed a cleanup procedure on his knee. He got the surgery on 2/6 and has been recovering since. Ahead of their matchup on Wednesday vs. the Suns, head coach Nick Nurse gave an update on the reigning league MVP. According to Nurse, Embiid is in the “ramp-up phase” of his rehab process. Philly is still hopeful that Embiid will return at some time in April.

How close is Joel Embiid to making his return for the 76ers this season?


Joel Embiid’s last game played for the 76ers this season was on January 30th vs. the Warriors. The 30-year-old fell that game and hurt his knee. Philadelphia’s All-NBA center has been out since then and has been recovering from a procedure on his knee. With Embiid in the lineup, the Sixers are 26-8 in 2023-24. Without the seven-time all-star, Philly is 12-23. All-star SG Tyrese Maxey has been doing what he can to keep the team afloat. However, it’s not easy for the Sixers to win without Embiid in the lineup.

Luckily, head coach Nick Nurse was able to share a positive update on Embiid with the media on Wednesday. He noted that Embiid is in the “ramp-up phase” of his recovery process. Additionally, Nurse said that the big man has been on the court almost every day. An encouraging sign that he’s moving in the right direction. All of Embiid’s checkups have been positive as well. It might be a matter of time until the 2022-23 league MVP takes the court again.


Before his injury, Embiid was averaging (35.3) points, (11.3) rebounds, (5.7) assists, (1.1) steals, and (1.8) blocks per game. That kind of production is why he won MVP last season. Embiid was on pace to do it again in 2023-24. The Sixers have struggled without him in their lineup. Philadelphia is 4-6 in their last 10 games. Their last game of the regular season is Sunday, April 14th vs. the Brooklyn Nets. We’ll have to wait and see if Embiid can return before then and give the team a much-needed boost.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
