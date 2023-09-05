Betting

Heisman Odds: Colorado’s Impressive Win Swings The Boards

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
Defending Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams entered the 2023 season as the favorite to win the award again and repeat before being the top pick in next year’s NFL Draft. After one weekend of college football, he is still the heavy favorite, but the odds behind him have changed pretty drastically.

Colorado Victory Shifts 2023 Heisman Odds

It is thanks in large part to Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes. The team pulled off a massive upset in the first game of Sanders’ regime, defeating TCU outright after entering the contest as 20+ point underdogs. They overcame not only the literal betting odds, but also all of the doubters and naysayers that didn’t expect Colorado to turn things around so quickly.

Bet on Hunter To Win Heisman (+2500) at BetOnline

The win was so impressive, that it has heavily swung the line of the Buffaloes next game. Before the season began, the spread for the team’s Week 2 contest was released, and had Nebraska as 7.5 point favorites. But as soon as the final gun sounded in last Saturday’s contest, that number dipped down to 3.5. So much action came in over the next day that within 24 hours, Colorado was an outright favorite. As it stands on Monday night, the line is up to -3 in their favor.

Sanders, Hunter Are Serious Contenders After One Week

That isn’t the only odds swing at the sports books regarding Colorado. Two of the top performers from last Saturday’s unlikely victory saw their Heisman odds take a serious cut, and they are now in the serious conversation for the award after just one week.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders entered the season with a +15000 line to win the Heisman Trophy, a serious long shot. But as of Monday morning, his odds had dripped all the way down to +3000. At the time of writing, his number sat at +2800. His teammate Travis Hunter impressed with his two-way skills on Saturday, and saw his Heisman line drop from +10000 to where it currently sits at +2500.

There are currently about 10 players with shorter odds than the two Colorado players, depending on which outlet you choose. USC quarterback Caleb Williams (+450) is still the overall favorite, with Michael Penix Jr. (+800) and Jordan Travis (+1000) rounding out the top-3.

