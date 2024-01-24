Soccer

Rio Ferdinand Reveals Which Legend He Would Choose Among Paul Scholes, Frank Lampard & Steven Gerrard If He Was Manager For A Season

Sushan Chakraborty
Manchester United Legend Rio Ferdinand
Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has admitted he would have picked Frank Lampard ahead of Paul Scholes and Steven Gerrard if he was manager for a season.

Ferdinand Explains Why He Would Have Picked Frank Lampard Over Paul Scholes & Steven Gerrard

Scholes, Lampard, and Gerrard are three of the finest midfielders in the history of the Premier League. Since all three graced the English top flight around the same time, there were constant debates about who among them was the best player.

Now, Ferdinand, who played with all three former English midfielders, has revealed why he would have picked his former West Ham United and England teammate ahead of the other Scholes and Gerrard.

On the Obi One podcast, the former England international said:

If I was a manager for a season, I’d probably go for Frank because I’m going to get 20 goals. If I’ve got a striker who’s getting me 25, and a midfielder getting me 20, I’m going close to winning the league.‌”

Ferdinand Also Had Words Of Appreciation For Paul Scholes And Steven Gerrard

While the Chelsea legend was Ferdinand’s pick for a season, he did not leave Scholes and Gerrard hanging. The former center-back said Scholes, with whom he won six Premier League titles at Manchester United, mesmerized him with his effortless brilliance.

Ferdinand added:

The one I enjoyed playing with most, and probably because I played most games with him, was Scholesy. 

I could give the ball to Scholesy, shout a name and he wouldn’t look but he’d find them. Crazy stuff. It was like being at the cinema and watching someone perform. Even opposing strikers would say ‘does he do that every day? Do you get to see that every day?

Lastly, he landed on Liverpool legend Gerrard, saying that he would turn to the Al-Ettifaq manager if he needed a moment of brilliance.

The six-time Premier League winner added:

If I want a big moment in a big game, I’d probably go with Stevie.”

Gerrard is the only player of the big three to miss out on Premier League glory. The former central midfielder scored 121 goals in 504 Premier League matches, emerging as Liverpool’s most prolific midfielder of all time.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
