Rhamondre Stevenson And Demario Douglas Ruled Out For TNF

Owen Jones
Sports Editor
New England Patriots will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football and will be without two of their top offensive weapons Rhamondre Stevenson and Demario Douglas.

 

Stevenson is out with a high-ankle sprain he suffered in last week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Douglas will now miss is second straight game with a concussion. These two players have been the best offensive pieces on this very underwhelming offense. It is very unfortunate for Stevenson because he had been playing a lot better in recent weeks and was taking over the backfield. Before the injury, Stevenson has appeared in every game up until this point. Stevenson was averaging 4.0 yards per carry and has over 600 rushing yards in his third season in the NFL.

Now Ezekiel Elliot will take over the running back room and will look to have the majority of the running back touches. Zeke has been the backup for pretty much the entire season, but he has been mixing in with Stevenson for much of the season. When Stevenson went out, Zeke basically played every snap at the running back position. Ty Montgomery played only 3 snaps. Montgomery may see more snaps, but it will be the Zeke Elliot show in Thursday Night..

The New England Patriots are +6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football according to Massachusetts sportsbooks.

Demario Douglas has been the most productive wide receiver for the New England Patriots. Douglas is a rookie who was drafted in the 6th round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Liberty University. He has been a surprising silver-lining to this offense as recent free agent signing Juju Smith-Schuster has not shown anything on the field worth noting. Douglas’ productive outings came at the cost of the season ending injury to Kendrick Bourne.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
