Real Madrid Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Kylian Mbappe Is Not Negotiating With Any Other Club As Los Blancos Switch Nears

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is finalizing the terms of his transfer to Real Madrid. According to Romano, the Frenchman is solely focused on signing for Los Blancos and is not negotiating with any other club.

Kylian Mbappe Inching Closer To Real Madrid Transfer, Confirms Romano

On Monday (February 19), Spanish outlet MARCA and Diario AS claimed Real Madrid had signed Mbappe on a five-year deal. According to the reports, the switch was finalized in January itself and only the official announcement was pending. Later on the same day, ESPN shot the reports down, saying Mbappe was still negotiating with Los Blancos over the terms of his deal.

Romano has now sided with ESPN, revealing that Mbappe and his entourage are actively negotiating with the All-Whites to hash out the final details of his contract. Taking to Facebook, the Italian journalist wrote:

Kylian Mbappé, currently finalising the details of his move to Real Madrid!

Mbappé has Real Madrid formal contract proposal into his hands since January, final details are being sorted. No negotiations ongoing between Kylian and any other club so far as full focus is on Real Madrid move for KM.”

Previously, some reports credited Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City with an interest in Mbappe. However, considering how vocal the 25-year-old has been about his love for Los Merengues, links to Premier League clubs never looked concrete.

Mbappe Will Earn Similar To Vinicius Jr. & Jude Bellingham

Romano further shed light on the details of Mbappe’s deal with Madrid. As per the journalist, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner will receive a massive signing bonus, but his fixed salary will not break the wage structure.

The transfer guru added:

Mbappé will receive huge signing fee, but his fixed salary will be similar to stars like Vini and Bellingham.

Image rights structure, being finalized in order to have all the documents ready and signed at right moment.

According to Capology, Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham are the fourth and fifth-highest-paid players at Real Madrid, behind Toni Kroos, David Alaba, and Luka Modric. The two world-class youngsters earn a net salary of $207,474 per week at Real Madrid. They also stand a chance to secure a yearly bonus of $2.1 million.

