Soccer

How Much Does Jude Bellingham Earn At Real Madrid?

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham Has Most Goal Involvements In Top 5 European Leagues
Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham Has Most Goal Involvements In Top 5 European Leagues

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham has arguably been the standout player of the 2023-24 season. Deploying him at the top of his midfield diamond, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has given the Englishman the freedom to showcase his creative side. And it is safe to say that Bellingham has not disappointed.

Featuring in just 26 games for the club in all competitions, the former Borussia Dortmund man has scored 18 times and provided eight assists. He is currently the joint-leading scorer in La Liga with 14 goals and is well-placed to become the first midfielder/attacking midfielder in the 21st century to win the prestigious Pichichi Award.

Los Merengues had to fend off competition from many European giants, including Liverpool, to secure Bellingham’s services in the summer. While Madrid’s illustrious history played an important part, the salary package was also lucrative enough to make the switch to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium seem like a no-brainer for Bellingham and his entourage.

How Much Does Jude Bellingham Make At Real Madrid?

According to a report by The Sun, Bellingham earns around £11.4 million ($14.5 million) per season at Real Madrid. This equates to roughly £220,000 ($279,500) per week. At Dortmund, Bellingham earned 50% of his current salary, with The Sun estimating it to be around £110,000 ($139,750) per week.

Bellingham signed a six-year deal with the 14-time European champions when he moved from Borussia Dortmund on July 1, 2023. Considering he fulfills his current contract and stays at the club until June 30, 2029, Bellingham will have made a massive £70 million ($88.9 million) from wages alone.

Real Madrid paid £88.5 million ($112.4 million) to sign the Golden Boy and Kopa Trophy winner from Borussia Dortmund last summer. The transfer fee could rise to £115 million ($146.1 million) if all the add-ons are activated upon the fulfillment of certain conditions.

Although the terms are unknown, winning La Liga is likely to be one of them. In that case, Dortmund could get a healthy injection of funds this summer itself if the La Liga favorites live up to expectations. Ancelotti and Co. are in a good place in the UEFA Champions League as well. After topping Group C on the back of six consecutive victories, Madrid will face RB Leipzig over two legs in the Round of 16. Considering the form the Whites are in, Leipzig will need a miracle and a half to get the better of them.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham Has Most Goal Involvements In Top 5 European Leagues
Soccer

LATEST How Much Does Jude Bellingham Earn At Real Madrid?

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 23 2024
Arsenal Ace Gabriel Jesus
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer Rumor: Gunners To Replace Gabriel Jesus With Primeira Liga Goalmachine
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 23 2024

Premier League heavyweights Arsenal are reportedly keeping a close eye on Porto’s in-form frontman Evanilson as a possible replacement for Gabriel Jesus. Arsenal Want A More Prolific Alternative To Gabriel…

Manchester United Winger Antony Has Been Accused Of Physical Assault
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Discusses Antony’s Future Amid Saudi Arabia Links
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 23 2024

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has played down reports linking Manchester United star Antony with a move to Saudi Arabia. However, he did reveal that bids could arrive in the…

Liverpool Legend Mohamed Salah In Action For Egypt
Soccer
“He should stay with the team no matter what”- Egypt Legend Ahmed Hassan Accuses Mohamed Salah Of ‘Plotting’ His Liverpool Return
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 23 2024
Carlo Ancelotti Real Madrid
Soccer
7 Teams That Have Lost Fewest Games In 2023-24: La Liga Giants Real Madrid Are In 5th Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 23 2024
Lionel Messi Inter Miami
Soccer
FC Dallas 1-0 Inter Miami: Lionel Messi And Co. Suffer First Defeat Of Pre-Season Campaign
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 23 2024
Alphonos Davies Is On Real Madrid's Radar
Soccer
Rumor: Real Madrid Identify Bundesliga Star As Backup For Summer Target Alphonso Davies
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 22 2024
Arrow to top