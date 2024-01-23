Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham has arguably been the standout player of the 2023-24 season. Deploying him at the top of his midfield diamond, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has given the Englishman the freedom to showcase his creative side. And it is safe to say that Bellingham has not disappointed.

Featuring in just 26 games for the club in all competitions, the former Borussia Dortmund man has scored 18 times and provided eight assists. He is currently the joint-leading scorer in La Liga with 14 goals and is well-placed to become the first midfielder/attacking midfielder in the 21st century to win the prestigious Pichichi Award.

Los Merengues had to fend off competition from many European giants, including Liverpool, to secure Bellingham’s services in the summer. While Madrid’s illustrious history played an important part, the salary package was also lucrative enough to make the switch to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium seem like a no-brainer for Bellingham and his entourage.

How Much Does Jude Bellingham Make At Real Madrid?

According to a report by The Sun, Bellingham earns around £11.4 million ($14.5 million) per season at Real Madrid. This equates to roughly £220,000 ($279,500) per week. At Dortmund, Bellingham earned 50% of his current salary, with The Sun estimating it to be around £110,000 ($139,750) per week.

Bellingham signed a six-year deal with the 14-time European champions when he moved from Borussia Dortmund on July 1, 2023. Considering he fulfills his current contract and stays at the club until June 30, 2029, Bellingham will have made a massive £70 million ($88.9 million) from wages alone.

Real Madrid paid £88.5 million ($112.4 million) to sign the Golden Boy and Kopa Trophy winner from Borussia Dortmund last summer. The transfer fee could rise to £115 million ($146.1 million) if all the add-ons are activated upon the fulfillment of certain conditions.

Although the terms are unknown, winning La Liga is likely to be one of them. In that case, Dortmund could get a healthy injection of funds this summer itself if the La Liga favorites live up to expectations. Ancelotti and Co. are in a good place in the UEFA Champions League as well. After topping Group C on the back of six consecutive victories, Madrid will face RB Leipzig over two legs in the Round of 16. Considering the form the Whites are in, Leipzig will need a miracle and a half to get the better of them.