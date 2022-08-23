Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Wednesday Picks – August 24th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew found well-backed Bangor winner SWEET AUBURN on Tuesday and has three selections on Wednesday, August 24th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

CATTERICK 3.00

RAIN CAP (system – Fountain Of Youth, recent run, turf)

Simply backing all progeny of the sire Fountain Of Youth on turf, who last raced between one and 28 days ago, would have found 37 winners from 280 bets (13.2%) for a huge profit of £303.88 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected winners only 23.1). RAIN CAP always seems to run his race at this venue, regardless of draw or going, and is on a hat-trick of course and distance wins. Stall 11 looks tricky on paper but he needs to be dropped in anyway given his patient running style and is well clear on last-time out speed figures (according to Proform’s ratings).

MUSSELBURGH 3.50

ROYAL PRINCESS (system – Fountain Of Youth, recent run, turf)

ROYAL PRINCESS is a qualifier on the same system as Rain Cap (see Catterick 3.00) and is worth chancing at a massive price on her handicap debut. She’s shown very little thus far but that was the case with Runninwild before his 200-1 win on this angle at Redcar last year. Her three previous runs have come after breaks in excess of four weeks and she looks well drawn in stall 2. Owner Steve Dick has done well with this family and both of her half siblings are multiple winners.

SEDGEFIELD 7.20

AYE AYE CHARLIE (system – Christian Williams, long travellers)

Christian Williams is 35 from 115 (30.4% strike-rate) with horses travelling more than 250 miles from his Welsh base and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £26.17 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected winners only 23.52). AYE AYE CHARLIE was a 13-2 winner of a novice handicap chase on this angle at Perth in June and can be forgiven his subsequent heavy defeat in a handicap hurdle at Stratford. He’s back in chase company today and looks sure to go well.

