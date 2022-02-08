Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew has unearthed some interesting statistical angles for Tuesday’s racing and shares his thoughts below.

Andrew heads to Market Rasen (jumps) and Southwell (all-weather) for two selections on Tuesday, February 8th.

MARKET RASEN 2.10

SWEET SPIRIT (system – Tom Lacey, handicap hurdle debut)

Tom Lacey runners have a 17 from 77 record when having their first outing in a handicap hurdle and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £67.25 to a £1 level stake at SP. SWEET SPIRIT has run creditable fourths at Catterick and Ludlow since returning from a year off and looks a likely improver now going handicapping for the first time.

SOUTHWELL 7.00

ROXZOFF (system – Charles Hill all-weather runners)

Charles Hills has a fantastic recent record with his all-weather runners, scoring with 11 of the 25 since the start of December 2021 for a profit of £18.25. HIOs runners on the new Tapeta surface at Southwell have recorded form figures of 141115112 (6-9) and ROXZOFF, a winner at Wolverhampton last time, is taken to follow up.

