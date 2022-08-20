Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Sunday Picks – August 21st

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…
There’s some quality Flat racing in Britain on Sunday (August 21st) and Andrew has three selections at Yarmouth and Sandown. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:
YARMOUTH 2.36
LIFTOFF (system – New Bay, top three finish last time out)
Simply backing all progeny of the sire New Bay who finished in the top three on their latest outing would have found 80 winners from 254 bets (31.5% strike-rate) for a profit of £77.43 to a £1 level stake at SP. LIFTOFF broke her duck at Newbury at the second time of asking and the form received a boost when two-length runner-up Sparkling Beauty bolted up at Glorious Goodwood. The step up to 1m should suit and she can follow up.
SANDOWN 4.42
CITY OF KINGS (system – Kingman colts, racecourse debut overt 7f+ on turf)
Kingman colts have a great record when making their debut over 7f or further on turf, landing 19 of their 65 starts (29.2%) for a profit of £81.45 to a £1 level stake at SP. The last two trained by Charlie Appleby both won (4-1 and 6-4) and his CITY OF KINGS can get the hat-trick up. He was unruly at the start and subsequently withdrawn when due to make his debut at Newmarket earlier this month but the first-time hood could help to keep a lid on him this time.
SANDOWN 6.42
HAPPY (system – Charlie & Mark Johnston, first-time visor, 1m4f+ handicaps on turf)
Generally, it pays to avoid runners from the Johnson yard who are wearing first-time headgear. However, since the beginning of 2007 they have a seven from 27 record with first-time visored runners over 1m4f or further in turf handicaps (26% strike-rate) and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £84.33 to a £1 level stake at SP. HAPPY fared easily best of the prominent racers when a close-up third at Musselburgh last time and can reward each-way support.
