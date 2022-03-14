Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Tuesday, March 15th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at the Spreadex markets on day one of the Cheltenham festival to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew successfully opposed 2-1 favourite MAJESTIC MERLIN (4th) on Monday and has three recommended bets/trades at Cheltenham on Tuesday, March 14th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

Cheltenham 2.10

Alan King’s exciting novice EDWARDSTONE is having a terrific season, with wins including the Grade 1 Henry VIII at Sandown and the Grade 2 Kingmaker at Warwick on his latest start. He understandably heads the market for the Arkle but this will be his toughest test to date and it might just prove a step too far. Irish trainers provide seven of his ten opponents, including Irish Arkle winner BLUE LORD and runner-up RIVIERE D’ETEL who both hold solid claims. The likely strong pace will suit Edwardstone but the hustle and bustle of a big may not play to his strengths – his record in fields of ten or more runners stands at 22265353 (0-8), as compared to form figures of 112U1B1111 (7-10) in single-figure line-ups. His yard has sent out 86 consecutive Cheltenham festival losers since Uxizandre won the 2015 Ryanair Chase and, while you could argue that a lot of those were big prices, his 18 Cheltenham festival favourites this century have all tasted defeat (the expected numbers of winners was 4.31). If you want to tell me that Edwardstone is the best horse in the race I won’t disagree but he could be worth opposing on value grounds. He’s currently 18 to sell in the Spreadex 50-25-10 race market.

Recommendation: Oppose EDWARDSTONE in Cheltenham 2.10

CHELTENHAM JOCKEYS

JACK KENNEDY is a jockey for the big occasion and has ridden nine winners from 56 festival rides (16% strike-rate). Backing them blind would have returned £51.23 profit to the usual £1 level stake at SP and he has an impressive book of six rides for Gordon Elliott on the opening day of this year’s Cheltenham festival. His first ride, MIGHTY POTTER (1.30), has only tasted defeat on one occasion – when a close-up third in the Grade 1 Royal Bond Hurdle at Fairyhouse in November where the steady early pace caught him out. RIVIERE D’ETEL has leading claims in the Arkle (2.10) and QUEENS BROOK is likely to pick up points in the 4.10. Handicappers DEATH DUTY (2.50) and THE TIDE TURNS hold each-way claims, especially the last-named who is a good statistical for the Fred Winter (4.50), and even outsider ZANAHIYR, 22-1 with Spreadex at the time of writing, is not without a chance of getting close to unbeaten mare Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle (3.30). Kennedy should give us plenty to cheer on day one of the festival and I recommend a buy in CHELTENHAM JOCKEYS with Spreadex. Fixed odds punters may be tempted by the 9-1 about Zanahiyr available in the Champion hurdle w/o fav market.

Recommendation: Buy JACK KENNEDY in CHELTENHAM JOCKEYS

CHELTENHAM 5.30

Gordon Elliott’s RUN WILD FRED has proved very consistent since fitted with blinkers, recording form figures of 222212 (1-6), and he looks the answer to the Ukraine Appeal National Hunt Challenge Cup (5.30). The 3m6f trip will take some getting but he proved his stamina when a valiant second to Freewheelin Dylan in last year’s Irish Grand National (3m 5f) and Jamie Codd takes the ride. Codd has an eight from 26 festival record since 2015 and backing him blind in that period would have returned a profit of £42.50 to a £1 level stake at SP. Since this race was elevated to Grade 2 status in 2017, all five renewals have gone to experienced chasers with at least five runs over fences to their name. Those who had raced four or fewer times over the larger obstacles were 0-46. Only two horses qualify on this stat – Run Wild Fred and stablemate BRAESIDE. The recommendation is a buy of Run Wild Fred at 27 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market (fixed odds punters can back him at 13-8), though I intend to save on Braeside and do the reversed forecast.

Recommendation: Back RUN WILD FRED in Cheltenham 5.30

