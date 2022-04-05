Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Tuesday, April 5th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at Tuesday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets.

Andrew has two recommended bets/trades at Pontefract (Flat) and Southwell (jumps) on Tuesday, April 5th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

PONTEFRACT 3.15

With LOVE DE VEGA a non-runner, it now looks as though LETHAL LEVI could be in receipt of an easy lead in this 6f handicap. Both his juvenile wins came on straight tracks but he was second in a soft-ground course and distance nursery on his final outing last term and today’s conditions will suit. His full record reads 32122132 (2-8) and he can be bought at 23 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or backed at 2-1 in the fixed odds betting.

Recommendation: Back LETHAL LEVI in Pontefract 3.15

SOUTHWELL DOUBLE NUMBERS

Trainer MARTIN KEIGHLEY has a fine record over jumps at Southwell, scoring with 35 of his 192 runners for a profit of £56.37 to a £1 level stake at SP. We don’t have the option to buy trainer performance at Southwell today but we could side with his runners in other ways. DEBDEN BANK, two from two over fences at this venue, is number 5 (of 7) on the racecard in the 3m handicap chase (1.40), WINDY COVE, who caught the eye when fifth here on her recent debut, is number 12 in the maiden hurdle (3.25) and course and distance winner PAY THE WOMAN, who bids to make it four from six for the yard in the 2m handicap hurdle (4.35), is number 4 of 7, suggesting a buy of ‘DOUBLE NUMBERS’ (the total of the racecard numbers of all the winning horses multiplied by two) could be warranted. He also has TEN PAST MIDNIGHT (6 of 14) in the novices’ handicap hurdle (5.05) and LOVE OF NAYMORE (9 of 11) in the mares’ bumper (2.50). JAMES BEST rides two of the Keighley runners and he could also be worth siding with in the SOUTHWELL JOCKEYS market.

Recommendation: Buy DOUBLE NUMBERS at Southwell

