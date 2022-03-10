Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Thursday, March 10th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at Thursday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew heads to Southwell’s afternoon all-weather fixture for his two recommended bets/trades on Thursday, March 10th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

SOUTHWELL JOCKEYS

DAVID PROBERT has been in fine form recently, riding nine winners from 42 (21%) in the last fortnight and returning a profit of £11.68 to a £1 level stake at SP. He’s also riding very well on Southwell’s new Tapeta surface and, since the turn of the year, has steered home 11 winners from 50 mounts (22%) for a profit of £19.08. He has a good book of rides at the Nottinghamshire venue today and consistent filly LUCAYAN can get the ball rolling in the 1m handicap (1.45). She was only third of the six runners when 13-8 favourite over course and distance last time but is ideally served by a big field/strong pace scenario, recording form figures of 1111 (4-4) when racing in fields of ten or more runners on the all-weather since fitted with cheekpieces Andrew Balding’s NASIM (2.20) and SWILCAN BRIDGE (2.55) have fair prospects, as does SECOND COLLECTION (4.39) who emerged best of those to come from off the pace when third at Wolverhampton last time. Maiden BUT YOU SAID (4.05) has a less obvious chance but the step back in trip could suit the mare and she may sneak a place and collect a few points. Buy at 32 in the Spreadex SOUTHWELL JOCKEYS market.

Recommendation: Buy DAVID PROBERT in SOUTHWELL JOCKEYS

CARLISLE 2.10

It’s been a tough winter for the stable of Mark Walford, with just one winner (from 58 runners) between November 1st and the end of February. Recent signs have been more encouraging, with March’s 11 runners producing a well-backed Wetherby winner on Monday and five placed horses at odds of 40-1, 33-1, 33-1, 10-1 and 15-2. INTO OVERDRIVE, his only runner today, jumped poorly on deep ground when a remote fourth at Wetherby last time but his sole win came at today’s venue at about this time last year and he can open his chase account in the first-time cheekpieces. He can be backed at 3-1 in the Spreadex fixed odds betting or bought in the 50-25-10 race market.

Recommendation: Back INTO OVERDRIVE in Carlisle 2.10

