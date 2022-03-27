Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Sunday, March 27th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount casts his eye over Sunday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

There’s come cracking action on the Flat and over jumps on Sunday March 27th and Andrew has two recommended bets/trades. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

NAAS 3.15

LUST won easily last time out but that was at Gowran Park when taking full advantage of a favourable low draw on a track that was strongly favouring early pace. It’s generally safe to assume that horses who win under front-running or prominent rides in races of up to 1m2f at Gowran Park were flattered. Since the start of 2016, only 35 of the 286 qualifiers followed up their wins (12.2% strike-rate) and backing them all would have returned a loss of £95.02 to a £1 level stake at SP (-33.3% on turnover). LUST made most of the running to score by six lengths on soft ground at Gowran Park 160 days ago when well drawn in stall 1. The two other low-drawn handicap winners that day were both unplaced next time and a similar fate could await Lust. Sell in the Spreadex 50-25-10 race market. Fixed odds punters could do worse than back THAT’S JUST DANDY, who looks well drawn in stall 12 of 13.

Recommendation: Oppose LUST in Naas 3.15

CARLISLE 4.11

Christian Williams has a high strike-rate when travelling more than 250 miles with his runners, scoring with32 of the 106 qualifiers for a profit of £16.17 to the usual £1 stake. Pace angle UNO MAS is bidding for his sixth win from his last seven starts and could prove hard to pass. Buy at 29 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or back at 7-4 in the fixed odds betting.

Recommendation: Back UNO MAS in Carlisle 4.11

