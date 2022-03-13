Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Sunday, March 13th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at Sunday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
Andrew found Lingfield winner TADREEB on Saturday and has one recommended bet/trade on Sunday, March 13th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.
BANGOR JOCKEYS
It’s rare for a Bangor meeting to go by without a Donald McCain-trained winner (he’s only blanked once from the last 11 meetings where he’s had runners) and stable jockey BRIAN HUGHES is likely to be on the scoresheet with one or both of JUNGLE JACK (3.13) and GREY SKIES (4.58). Buy the Champion Jockey-elect in the Spreadex BANGOR JOCKEYS market.
Recommendation: Buy BRIAN HUGHES in BANGOR JOCKEYS
