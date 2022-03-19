Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Saturday, March 19th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount turns his attention to Saturday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets Visit Spreadex

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Cheltenham is over but there’s plenty of quality action on Saturday March 19th and Andrew has three recommended bets/trades at Kempton and Uttoxeter. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

KEMPTON 1.30

MELLOW BEN moved his current losing run on to 18 when trailing home last at Plumpton on February 28th (3-1) and he looks worth opposing again. Chris Gordon’s nine-year-old is undeniably well handicapped off 115 but he hasn’t won since October 2019 and he seems to disappoint whether making the running or ridden patiently. He has also showed a tendency to jump out to his left on previous chase runs at right-handed Kempton, recording form figures of 6476263 (0-7). I’ve sold to small stakes at 15 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 race market. Fixed odds punters might want to consider backing CERTAINLY RED, who has shown promise in both chase outings to date, including when fourth over course and distance last time. His jumping was still novicey that day and he has plenty of improvement in him.

Recommendation: Oppose MELLOW BEN in Kempton 1.30

UTTOXETER 2.25

Early pace is usually the key to success in chases at Uttoxeter and DOCPICKEDME made most of the running when scoring over 2m4f here on New Year’s Eve. He followed up with another course success in late January, this time over the 3m2f trip, and he could be hard to peg back in the first-time visor. Buy at 13 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or back at 6-1 in the fixed odds betting.

Recommendation: Back DOCPICKEDME in Uttoxeter 2.25

UTTOXETER 3.35 – DOUBLE NUMBER OF WINNER

It’s not easy to carry a big weight to victory in the Midlands Grand National, with those carrying 10-13 or more recording just one victory from 64 runners in the past ten renewals. This helps us to discount the top four in the weights, including fancied pair TRUCKERS LODGE (7-1 with Spreadex) and HEWICK (10-1). Last year’s winner TIME TO GET UP, number 5 on the racecard, has only 10-09 to carry but no horse has ever won this race twice and he too could be worth opposing. Last year, the first four finishers were 14, 12, 20 and 18 on the racecard and we also had high-numbered winners in 2019 (no 14) and 2017 (no 18). I’m going to chance a buy of DOUBLE NUMBER OF WINNER at 18.25 with Spreadex.

Recommendation: Buy DOUBLE NUMBER OF WINNER in Uttoxeter 3.35

