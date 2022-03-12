Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Saturday, March 12th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at Saturday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
Andrew successfully opposed short-priced favourite GOOBINATOR on Friday and has three recommended bets/trades on Saturday, March 12th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.
AYR 1.00
Mark Walford’s yard is hitting full stride after a quiet spell and, so far this month, his runners have recorded form figures of 523234U17301 (2-12). MEGA YEATS was reportedly never travelling when pulled up at Hexham on her chase/seasonal debut in November but has been dropped 3lb as a result and is now 9lb lower than when placed in a Class 2 handicap hurdle at Kelso at about this time last year. She returns to hurdles in modest company and can bounce back to winning ways. Buy at 13 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 race market or back at 11-2 in the fixed odds betting.
Recommendation: Back MEGA YEATS in Ayr 1.00
SANDOWN 2.25
ZAMBEZI MIX is hard to win with but this strong traveller has placed in all three hurdle starts for current trainer Bernard Llewellyn, including two runner-up efforts over today’s course and distance, latterly by just half a length. He has the patient running style that is so effective at Sandown and can make the frame at a big price. Back each-way at 25-1 with Spreadex or buy at 4 in the 50-30-20-10 race market.
Recommendation: Back ZAMBEZI MIX in Sandown 2.25
LINGFIELD 3.31
Since his racecourse debut, TADREEB has form figures over 7f of 1211 (3-4), with the defeat by a short head. He recorded a first win for current handler Mick Attwater when arriving late to land a Class 2 handicap at Lingfield last month and can follow up over the same trip and track this afternoon. Buy at 32 in the 50-25-10 race market or back at 6-5 in the Spreadex fixed odds betting.
Recommendation: Back TADREEB in Lingfield 3.31
All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.
