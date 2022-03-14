Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Monday, March 14th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount casts his eye over Monday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew kicks off Cheltenham festival week with two recommended bets/trades at Taunton and Wolverhampton on Monday, March 14th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

TAUNTON 4.20

Backers of MAJESTIC MERLIN must have deep pockets, as the Philip Hobbs-trained seven-year-old heads the betting at 9-4 with Spreadex for this 2m handicap chase despite another short-priced reverse at Ludlow last time. Sent off as the 5-2 favourite that day, he jumped out to his left on the right-handed track – as he has done on several previous occasions – and had to settle for an 11-length fourth. He reportedly lost two shoes that day but I still can’t bring myself to back him now that he runs on another right-handed track. His full record in this direction stands at P2P333634 (zero from nine) and I’ve sold at 20 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 race market. Fixed odds punters might want to take a chance on pacesetter ROYAL ACT. His running style is favoured at this venue and though well held at Leicester last time, he went off way too fast in a dispute of the lead. That was over an extended 2m6f and he’ll be suited by the cut back to 2m. He’s run here four times in March previously, scoring on three occasions, and is 14-1 with Spreadex.

Recommendation: Oppose MAJESTIC MERLIN in Taunton 4.20

WOLVERHAMPTON 7.30

Jockey Cam Hardie and trainer Antony Brittain combined to win this race with Daafr in 2020 and again last year with INTERNATIONAL LAW. The eight-year-old didn’t get much assistance from the saddle when fourth in an amateur riders’ handicap over course and distance a fortnight ago and is 4lb lower than for last year’s win. He has a good record in the spring, recording form figures in Mach or April of 1910173134 (four wins from ten starts) for a profit of £11.73 to a £1 level stake at SP. He’s 10-13 in the Spreadex 50-30-20-10 race market and fixed odds punters can back him at 8-1.

Recommendation: Back INTERNATIONAL LAW in Wolverhampton 7.30

