Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Friday, March 11th

Andrew found 100-30 Carlisle winner INTO OVERDRIVE on Thursday and his buy of David Probert returned a profit of 18pts. He has two recommended bets/trades on Friday, March 11th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

Newcastle 4:15

Brian Hughes and Donald McCain join forces with GOOBINATOR in this 2m4f handicap hurdle and the six-year-old heads the market with Spreadex, trading at 21-24 in the 50-25-10 race market at the time of writing (2-1 fixed odds). He’s fairly consistent, as his record of six wins from 21 runs suggests but delve a little deeper and we can see that money in his case doesn’t always talk. On the eight occasions he’s started as SP favourite he’s only converted twice. Three of the six defeats came at odds of 2-5 8-15 and 5-6. The first-time cheekpieces are not certain to help – his trainer is 20 from 220 (9.1% strike-rate) when using this headgear for a huge loss of £142.05 to a £1 level stake at SP – and he looks worth opposing.

Recommendation: Oppose GOOBINATOR in Newcastle 4:15

Wolverhampton 6:15

PADDY POWER may have his best years behind him but Richard Fahey’s nine-year-old retains plenty of ability, as he showed when a half-length third to Oriental Lily at Newcastle in November. He disappointed at the same venue last time but that run came after a two-month layoff and the late removal of his blindfold at the start cost him any chance of winning. Today, he’s down to a career low mark of 50 and the race should be run to suit. He can be backed each-way at 9-1 in the Spreadex fixed odds betting or bought in the 50-25-10 race market.

Recommendation: Back PADDY POWER in Wolverhampton 6:15

