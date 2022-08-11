Hungerford Stakes Tips and Trends For Saturday’s Newbury Race

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Hungerford Stakes is the big draw at Newbury races on Saturday as a field of 10 runners head to post for the Group Two conteest over 7f. Last year we saw the William Haggas yard win the race for the second time since 2015 and they are back for more this year with their improving 3 year-old – Tiber Flow.

Andy Newton takes a look at the runners and the key trends, plus he gives you his Newbury racing tip for the Hungerford Stakes.



DID YOU KNOW? 16 of the last 20 Hungerford Stakes winners were aged 3 or 4

What Time Is The 2022 Hungerford Stakes?



The Group Two Hungerford Stakes is a Group Two race run over 7f at Newbury racecourse.

🕙Time: 3:35pm (UK time)

📅Date: Saturday 13th August 2022

🏇Racecourse: Newbury

💰 Winner: £56,710 (7f, Group 2)

📺 TV: ITV / RTV

William Haggas Has Landed Two Of The Last Seven Hungerford Stakes



12 months ago we saw the William Haggas yard take first prize here with Sacred and that was their second success since 2015.

They are back for more this year too, with their improving 3 year-old – TIBER FLOW @ SP with BetUK . This Caravaggio colt has won four of his six career starts and wasn’t disgraced last time when stepping up to G1 level after running 8th in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot (beaten 4 1/4 lengths).

He’s back into a Group Two today and also up to 7f again, plus is also 2-from-2 over this trip. Being a 3 year-old he also gets a handy weight pull from the older horses, with the other main players – Chindit giving him 9lbs and Pogo 6lbs.

Hungerford Stakes Trends and Stats



Help find the winner of the 2022 Hungerford Stakes using our key big race trends. Apply these to the Hungerford Stakes runners and find the best profiles of past winners.

18/20 – Didn’t win last time out

18/20 – Had won a Listed or Group race before

17/20 – Had won over this 7f trip before

17/20 – Officially rated 108 or more

16/20 – Aged 3 or 4 years-old

15/20 – Had won 3 or more times already in their career

14/20 – Had 3 or more previous runs already that season

10/20 – Had run at Newbury before (4 won)

8/20 – Ran at Goodwood last time out

2/20 – Trained by William Haggas (2 of the last 7)

12 of the last 13 winners were all draw 6 or lower

Just one winner from stall 1 in the last 13 runnings

92% Of The Last 13 Winners Came From Stalls 6 Or Lower

This is a trend that is hard to ignore, with a huge chunk of the recent winners hailing from stalls 6 or lower. If this is to be repeated, it’s ‘top news’ for punters as we can put a line through four of the 10 runners.

Those that are drawn in stalls 7 or higher are – Dubai Poet, Primo Bacio, Double Of Bubble and Happy Romance.

3 and 4 Year-old Have The Best Recent Records

With 16 of the last 20 Hungerford winners aged 3 or 4 years-old (80%) this has been another trend that’s rewarded punters in recent years. Yes, of the 10 runners we’ve got 8 that fit the bill, but we can still rule out two based on this – Pogo (6) and Double Or Bubble (5).

Newbury Racing Tips | Our 2022 Hungerford Stakes Best Bet



It’s hard to ignore the good record of the William Haggas yard and with their course winner Tiber Flow unbeaten over this 7f trip it’s hard to put you off him. But both of those wins have been narrow ones so I just feel that he only just gets this distance.

With that in mind, the Richard Hannon runner – CHINDIT @ SP with BetUK – gets the verdict. He’s the second top-rated in the field (113) and despite having to give 9lbs away to Tiber Flow is still rated 6lbs higher than the Haggas horse.

He’s been running fair races against the classy Baaeed this season so will find this ease in grade easier and the drop back to 7f is also a plus for me, with 4 of his 6 career wins coming over this distance.

We also know he stays a mile, so that proven stamina will help and he’s also a Group Three winner over this course and distance when taking the Greenham Stakes here last season.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Hungerford Stakes 2022 Latest Betting, Runners and Probability Of Winning

Hungerford Stakes Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker TIBER FLOW SP To Follow CHINDIT SP To Follow POGO SP To Follow DOUBLE OR BUBBLE SP To Follow HAPPY ROMANCE SP To Follow DUBAI POET SP To Follow JUMBY SP To Follow RUN TO FREEDOM SP To Follow PRIMO BACIO SP To Follow WINGS OF WAR SP To Follow

All odds correct as of 10:09BST on Fri 12 Aug and subject to change

Recent Hungerford Stakes Winners

2021 – SACRED (6/1)

2020 – DREAM OF DREAMS (13/8 fav)

2019 – GLORIOUS JOURNEY (10/3)

2018 – SIR DANCEALOT (4/1)

2017 – MASSAAT (12/1)

2016 – RICHARD PANKHURST (11/1)

Watch Sacred Winning The 2021 Hungerford Stakes Again

Newbury Race Times and Schedule | Sat 13th Aug

1:20 – Download The BetVictor App Handicap Cl4 (3yo+ 0-85) 1m2f ITV

1:55 – Denford Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (2yo) 7f ITV

2:30 – BetVictor Geoffrey Freer Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m5½f ITV

3:00 – BetVictor Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 7f ITV

3:35 – BetVictor Hungerford Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 7f ITV

4:10 – Mettal UK British EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes (For horses In Bands B/C/D) (EBF Qual’) (GBB Race) Cl3 (3yo) 1m3f RTV

4:45- Rangers Riding Ranch Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Cl4 (3yo+ 0-80) 1m4f RTV

