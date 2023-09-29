Less than two months into Ousmane Dembele’s Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stint, reports have already started linking him with a move away from Paris. According to reports, Premier League clubs Arsenal, West Ham United, and Tottenham Hotspur are all keeping tabs on Dembele and could make a move in the January transfer window.

Struggling Dembele Eyed By 3 Premier League Clubs

Luis Enrique’s PSG spent a handsome $53.03 million fee to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona in the summer. The Frenchman, who is reportedly a close friend of PSG poster boy Kylian Mbappe, has struggled to find his footing in the French capital.

Dembele has lacked sharpness in the final third, leading to a six-game goalless run across competitions. He has also failed to do anything to write home about in the creative department, claiming just a solitary assist at PSG so far. Amid growing frustration in Paris, an escape to England could appear lucrative to Dembele.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, three Premier League clubs are monitoring Dembele’s situation closely at the Parc des Princes. West Ham United are reportedly the most interested in Dembele. They have enjoyed a strong start to the 2023-24 Premier League campaign and wish to sign the former Barcelona man in January to bolster their squad even further. Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are the other two teams that are also keeping a close eye on the 26-year-old winger.

PSG Might Not Sell Dembele In January

Although he has not enjoyed the perfect start to life in PSG, his quality and talent remain beyond conceivable doubt. Coach Enrique is also not one to give up on his players very easily. So, it is highly unlikely that PSG will sell Dembele just four months after signing him from Barcelona. A lucrative offer might force them to reconsider, but the chances of West Ham, Arsenal, or Tottenham tabling a massive bid seem minuscule.

Of course, PSG are not the most patient club out there. So, Dembele must start to show signs of improvement sooner rather than later if he wishes to build a legacy at PSG.

Dembele, who won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France, sees his contract expire in June 2028. His current market value stands at €60 million ($63.63 million).