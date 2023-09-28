Scoring a goal is arguably the toughest task in soccer. One needs to be in the right place at the right time, skip past defenders if required, and make the perfect connection with the ball to take it beyond the goalkeeper and into the back of the net. Of course, hitting the trifecta every single time is nearly impossible. So, top-tier goalscorers have a go at goal every chance they get, boosting their chances of success.

Today, we will look at some goalscorers who have exhibited their insatiable desire for goals across the top five European leagues this season. As per the data from Transfermarkt, here are the 10 soccer stars with the most shots on target in the 2023-24 campaign:

#10 Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich) – 10 Shots On Target

Leroy Sane has been one of Bayern Munich‘s best players in the 2023-24 Bundesliga season. The German has hit it off with new signing and former Premier League colleague Harry Kane, with their telepathic understanding often helping Bayern get out of tight spots.

The right-winger has featured in all five Bundesliga matches this season, scoring an impressive four times from 10 shots on target. Had it not been for his goals, the Bavarians would not have been able to climb to the top of the rankings, keeping Bayer Leverkusen at bay.

#9 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) – 10 Shots On Target

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has claimed the ninth spot on the list, having lodged 10 shots on target in Ligue 1 this season. Mbappe’s conversion rate, however, is better than most on this list, with him scoring seven times already in just five Ligue 1 appearances.

In the absence of Neymar and Lionel Messi, Mbappe has emerged as PSG’s unabashed frontman. He averages a goal every 49 minutes, which makes him one of the most proficient scorers in France.

#8 James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) – 11 Shots On Target

James Maddison has been a revelation for Tottenham Hotspur since joining from Leicester City in the summer transfer window. He has emerged as the team’s creator-in-chief under coach Ange Postecoglou, creating chances at will. So far, he has provided four assists in the Premier League, with two of those coming in his debut itself.

Maddison has also been given permission to try his luck whenever he pleases, which has allowed him to rack up as many as 11 shots on target in six Premier League games this season. The England international has found the back of the net twice thus far, but we expect his tally to improve as the season wears on.

#7 Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion) – 11 Shots On Target

Evan Ferguson has arguably been the best part of Brighton & Hove Albion’s sensational Premier League run this season. The 18-year-old center-forward has found the back of the four times in six matches, lodging a total of 11 shots on target. He currently averages a goal every 64 minutes in the top flight of English soccer.

Brighton currently find themselves in third place in the Premier League rankings, having picked up 15 points from six matches (1 defeat). They ought to give Ferguson plenty of chances if they are to finish inside the top four this season.

#6 Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) – 11 Shots On Target

Newcastle United veteran Callum Wilson has been on the money this season, scoring four times and recording 11 attempts on target. Starting just two of six Premier League games this season, Wilson averages a goal every 64 minutes.

The Magpies have struggled to play their best football in the Premier League this season. Picking up just nine points from six games (3 wins), they find themselves in eighth place in the standings. Interestingly, Wilson was on the scoresheet in each of the three matches Newcastle have won this season.

#5 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) – 11 Shots On Target

Bayern Munich spent well over $100 million to secure Harry Kane’s services from Tottenham Hotspur in August. And judging by how well Kane has adjusted to life at the Allianz Arena, he should not have any trouble justifying his price tag in the coming years.

Kane, 30, has played all five of Bayern’s Bundesliga matches this season, registering 11 shots on target and scoring seven goals. He has also shown his creative side at Bayern, claiming three Bundesliga assists.

#4 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) – 12 Shots On Target

One of the most prolific strikers in soccer, Robert Lewandowski has been on the boil this season, testing the keeper every chance he gets. The Barcelona ace has lodged 12 shots on target in seven La Liga matches this season, scoring five times. He has also claimed three assists in the Spanish top flight this season.

Lewandowski has helped the Blaugrana to an unbeaten start to their La Liga campaign. Xavi’s side have won five of their seven games, drawing the other two.

#3 Serhou Guirassy (VfB Stuttgart) – 12 Shots On Target

VfB Stuttgart have been in excellent form this season, winning four of their first five games (1 defeat) in the Bundesliga. At the heart of their success sits new signing Serhou Guirassy, who has emerged as the leading scorer across the top five European leagues.

Guirassy, 27, has appeared in all five games for Stuttgart, scoring a staggering 10 times with just 12 shots on target. Guirassy, who is averaging 2 goals/game, has also claimed an assist for the third-placed Bundesliga team.

#2 Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen) – 14 Shots On Target

Bayer Leverkusen have been on a dream run in the Bundesliga this season. Xabi Alonso’s side are yet to taste defeat in five matches, winning four. Leverkusen’s near-spotless run has allowed them to climb up to second place in the Bundesliga standings, with them only trailing leaders Bayern Munich on goal difference.

Every Leverkusen player has chipped in this season, but their center-forward Victor Boniface deserves a special shoutout. The Nigerian has kept defenders on their toes this season, lodging 14 shots on target and scoring six times. If he keeps banging goals, Leverkusen could fancy giving Bayern a run for their money this term.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 17 Shots On Target

Manchester City ace Erling Haaland scored an astonishing 36 times in 35 Premier League matches in the 2022-23 season, emerging as the Golden Boot winner. Judging by the hunger he is showing this season, Haaland is clearly not satisfied with winning the individual accolade just once.

Haaland has featured in six Premier League matches for the reigning English champions this term, scoring eight times from 17 attempts on target. Haaland’s ruthless form has allowed Man City to string six consecutive victories in the English top-flight this season.