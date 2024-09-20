Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid is signing a three-year, $193 million max extension with the 76ers

In 2023-24, the Philadelphia 76ers finished 47-35. That was third out of five teams in the Atlantic Division and seventh in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers had a first-round matchup with the Knicks in the 2024 playoffs. Joel Embiid and the Sixers lost the series in six games. Their second time in four seasons being eliminated in the first round.

While Joel Embiid is still on the team, the 76ers know they know a championship window is open. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the 76ers have signed Embiid to a three-year, $193 million max extension. He is now under contract with the team through the 2028-29 season. Additionally, he declined his player option for the 2026-27 season and will now make $69 million in the final year of his new extension. Bringing his new career earnings to $514.8 million.

Joel Embiid just received a three-year max contract extension from the 76ers

JUST IN: Joel Embiid says he is signing a contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers. The one-time NBA MVP will sign a three-year, $193 million maximum extension with the 76ers, with a player option in 2028-2029, sources tell @TheAthletic. pic.twitter.com/BzA0mUO8yc — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 20, 2024



After winning league MVP in 2022-23, Joel Embiid missed time due to injury in 2023-24. The seven-time all-star played in just 39 games for the Sixers last season. When he was on the court, Embiid was still dominating his opponents. In 2023-24, he averaged (34.7) points, (11.0) rebounds, (5.6) assists, (1.2) steals, and (1.7) blocks per game. Those are better statistical numbers than his MVP season. However, the league made a new rule in 2023-24 that a player must appear in at least 65 games to be eligible for end-of-season awards. Embiid did not meet those requirements last season.

Philadelphia’s MVP center is now the only player they invested money into this offseason. All-star guard Tyrese Maxey received a $204 million deal from the Sixers. Additionally, the team went out in free agency and signed Paul George to a four-year, $212 million contract. The team also signed Caleb Martin, Eric Gordon, and Andre Drummond. They also re-signed Kelly Oubre and Kyle Lowry. Joel Embiid remains the face of the franchise in Philly who is trying to lead his team to that elusive NBA title. This has the chance to be the most talented roster that Embiid has ever played with.