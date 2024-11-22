Paul George picked up yet another injury on Wednesday night for Philadelphia, but his knee isn’t as bad as first suspected and the nine-time All Star may return to action as soon as next week.

Paul George Injury Timeline

When the Sixers acquired Paul George from Los Angeles in the summer they knew they were signing a player with one of the worst injury records in the NBA and already they have been haunted by the All Star’s struggles.

George was ruled out for the first few weeks of the season after hyperextending his knee during preseason, but he finally got to play in November during a difficult period for Philadelphia.

After just eight games though George is back on the bench, as the future hall of famer is yet again struggling with a knee injury. George was forced off the court in a loss to the Grizzlies this week, with the 34-year-old undergoing an MRI immediately after the game.

Paul George hyperextended the same knee 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/FbsEKhTbqH — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) November 21, 2024

“It was a hyperextension,” Sixers head coach Nick Nurse told reporters. “Similar to the preseason and the same knee. I think maybe we’re gonna find out a little bit more [on Thursday], obviously, when they check it out to see the extent of it is, but that’s what it was.”

“They actually did work in there. You never know what happens. He was actually fairly close to coming back in the game, but then it kind of stiffened up as he got out a little bit more. He decided not to and now got to take a look at it and make sure.”

The initial report on George’s knee is good, as the Sixers believe this time their newest star will only be out of action for two to three games at most.

BREAKING: Paul George has a bone bruise in his left knee and is listed OUT for the next two games, per @ShamsCharania. George will be re-evaluated on Monday. pic.twitter.com/RwvGPy46fe — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 21, 2024

Philadelphia has been one of the biggest surprises in the league this year and injuries to star players is a big reason as to why the team sits at 2-8 after the first ten games this season.

The Sixers are yet to really get the most out of their newest superstar trio in Paul George, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, with one or the other always injured at the beginning of the year in a tough period.

Maxey and Embiid are both slowly making their returns to action after respective injuries, so it should be only a matter of time before fans are treated to all three stars on the court at once.