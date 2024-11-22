Basketball

Sixers Provide Positive Injury Update After Latest Paul George Knee Hyperextension

Olly Taliku
Paul George picked up yet another injury on Wednesday night for Philadelphia, but his knee isn’t as bad as first suspected and the nine-time All Star may return to action as soon as next week.     

Paul George Injury Timeline 

When the Sixers acquired Paul George from Los Angeles in the summer they knew they were signing a player with one of the worst injury records in the NBA and already they have been haunted by the All Star’s struggles.

George was ruled out for the first few weeks of the season after hyperextending his knee during preseason, but he finally got to play in November during a difficult period for Philadelphia.

After just eight games though George is back on the bench, as the future hall of famer is yet again struggling with a knee injury. George was forced off the court in a loss to the Grizzlies this week, with the 34-year-old undergoing an MRI immediately after the game.

“It was a hyperextension,” Sixers head coach Nick Nurse told reporters. “Similar to the preseason and the same knee. I think maybe we’re gonna find out a little bit more [on Thursday], obviously, when they check it out to see the extent of it is, but that’s what it was.”

“They actually did work in there. You never know what happens. He was actually fairly close to coming back in the game, but then it kind of stiffened up as he got out a little bit more. He decided not to and now got to take a look at it and make sure.”

The initial report on George’s knee is good, as the Sixers believe this time their newest star will only be out of action for two to three games at most.

Philadelphia has been one of the biggest surprises in the league this year and injuries to star players is a big reason as to why the team sits at 2-8 after the first ten games this season. 

The Sixers are yet to really get the most out of their newest superstar trio in Paul George, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, with one or the other always injured at the beginning of the year in a tough period.

Maxey and Embiid are both slowly making their returns to action after respective injuries, so it should be only a matter of time before fans are treated to all three stars on the court at once.  

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
