76ers’ Joel Embiid is in the ram-up phase of making his 2024-25 season debut

In their first four games of the 2024-25 season, the Philadelphia 76ers are 1-3. The team has been without former MVP Joel Embiid and all-star Paul George. Both players are dealing with knee injuries. George hyperextended his knee in a preseason game. Embiid has had to deal with knee injuries for his entire professional career.

Over the summer, Embiid played with Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics. He was healthy enough to play then but not for the start of the 2024-25 season. On Thursday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Embiid is in the ramp-up phase of making his season debut for the 76ers. Charania noted that Embiid has completed multiple five-on-five scrimmages in recent days. The 30-year-old could return as soon as this Saturday vs. the Grizzlies.

Joel Embiid is progressing toward making his season debut this weekend for the 76ers

Joined @SportsCenter this morning with the latest on Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, who has completed multiple five-on-five scrimmages in recent days: pic.twitter.com/ws0SnGKbGD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 31, 2024



The Philadelphia 76ers need Joel Embiid to return to the lineup. It’s still early in the season, but the Sixers have started 1-3. Two of those losses have been by double-digits. Their lone win so far is an OT victory vs. the Pacers. Philadelphia needs their MVP center back if they want to be a real contender in the East. Shams Charanis noted that the Sixers are taking a different approach with Embiid this season. The team has never had him fully healthy for the playoffs. It’s a goal for the 76ers to have Embiid healthy for the postseason in 2024-25.

They plan to give Embbid “periodic time off” throughout the season to keep his knee in good shape. The team also plans to have routine checkups done on his knee. All of this is a priority to keep Embiid healthy for the playoffs. First. Embiid needs to make his 2024-25 season debut. Charania reported that Embiid has workouts scheduled for Thursday and Friday to determine how close he is to playing his first game of the year.