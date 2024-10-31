NBA

Boston’s Payton Pritchard continues to prove he needs a larger role for the Celtics in 2024-25

Zach Wolpin
Through five games in the 2024-25 season, the Celtics are 4-1. They took their first loss on Wednesday night in OT vs. the Pacers. Boston is running back the same squad from last season on their road to what they hope is back-to-back championships. 

To begin the season, Kristaps Porzingis is unavailable for the Celtics. He had ankle surgery after the NBA Finals and is still recovering. That’s opened up some minutes for other players to begin the year. Backup guard Payton Pritchard has benefited from the opportunity. He’s been a catalyst for Boston off the bench in 2024-25. Pritchard is averaging (16.2) points per game. If he can keep that kind of production up all season, Pritchard is in line to have a career-best year.

Payton Pritchard has been reliable off the bench for head coach Joe Mazzulla


With the 26th pick in the 2020 NBA draft, the Celtics selected Payton Pritchard out of Oregon. The 2024-25 season is his fifth with Boston and he’s played 272 games and has made 14 starts. He played in all 82 games for the Celtics last season and averaged a career-high (9.6) points and (22.3) minutes per game. During his five seasons in the NBA, Pritchard has been a player who comes off the bench and can provide a spark. The 26-year-old is known for his marksmanship from range.

For his career, Pritchard averages (.398) percent from beyond the arc. In five games to begin the 2024-25 season, the former first-round pick is shooting (.469) percent from deep. Additionally, Pritchard’s (16.2) points per game are by far the best average in his career. If anything, he’s proved to his head coach that he needs more minutes this season. He’s scored 15+ points in four of his last five games. If you take away a three-point performance to start the season, he’s averaging (19.5) points per game over his last four. Through five games this season, Pritchard is averaging more points per game than two of Boston’s starters. The Celtics’ next game is Friday vs. the Hornets.

Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

